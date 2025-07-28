Azerbaijani Captured By Armenian Armed Forces Says He Was Tortured Every Day
In his testimony, Musayev said he was wounded on November 8 in the area between the cities of Shusha and Khankendi, adding that he was captured on November 11. While being captured, Amin Musayev stated that he was struck in the forehead with a rifle butt after responding to indecent expressions. He lost consciousness from subsequent beatings in the car he was forced into and later learned he had been taken to Yerevan.
Noting that he was wounded in the leg, Amin Musayev further testified about the deliberate medical mistreatment he endured. He mentioned that when Armenian forces cleaned his injured foot in captivity, they intentionally inflicted pain to torture him. He explained that proper medical procedure would have involved inserting a drainage tube. Instead, they forcefully and painfully cleaned the inside of his wound manually. He recounted that their violence escalated with his cries, and they even poured hot water on him up to his neck.
Amin Musayev was handed over to Azerbaijan on December 14. He has since undergone four surgeries to address the injuries sustained in captivity.
The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment