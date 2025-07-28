Azerbaijan, Vatican Strengthen Global Interfaith Ties With New Agreement (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The "Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Interreligious Dialogue between the State Committee on Work with Religious Institutions of Azerbaijan and the Dicastery of the Holy See for Interreligious Dialogue" was signed today, a source in the committee told Trend .

The memorandum envisages the exchange of experience and information, as well as the implementation of joint activities, in order to promote interreligious and intercultural dialogue, strengthen mutual understanding and tolerance between the parties.

The document also reflects the development of cooperation in the field of religious education.

Meanwhile, it was signed by Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Religious Institutions Ramin Mammadov and Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad.

Mammadov expressed his confidence that the signed memorandum will make significant contributions to the promotion of interreligious harmony and cultural diversity and will play an important role in promoting these values.

During his speech, the chairman of the committee, who congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Holy Jubilee Year, emphasized that the friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See have undergone great development.

He pointed out that the cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Vatican is considered one of the best examples of intercultural dialogue and sensitive attitude to world cultural heritage in the world.

The goal of successful projects such as the restoration of the catacombs, cooperation with the Vatican Museum and the Apostolic Library, and the digitization of archive manuscripts is to contribute to the common heritage of humanity.

Providing information about the religious environment in Azerbaijan, the committee chairman noted that the state policy implemented under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, is based on the principles and norms of international law.

Special attention is paid to strengthening the environment of mutual respect and understanding between religious confessions in Azerbaijan.

The official stated that one of the main steps taken after the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation is the process of restoring and reconstructing religious monuments that were subjected to Armenian vandalism.

He added that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, is implementing major projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories for this purpose.

Koovvakad expressed his satisfaction with the high-level cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Vatican, and touched upon the role of the visits of Pope John Paul II and Francis to the country in the development of relations with the Vatican.

He assessed this memorandum as a successful result of relations strengthened by the agreement signed on April 29, 2011, between Azerbaijan and the Holy See on the Legal Status of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan, which is an indicator of respect and honor for religious minorities in our country.

Koovakad also expressed his confidence that the projects to be implemented within the framework of the document will play an important role in promoting interreligious harmony and cultural diversity.

He expressed his gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev for his support in approving and signing the memorandum.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Holy See Ilgar Mukhtarov.