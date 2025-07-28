Workshop Kicks Off On Legal Frameworks For Climate Change, Energy Transition In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 28 (Petra) – Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Ahmad Safadi, on Monday said the world is silently witnessing some of the most egregious crimes in history, as the killing and starvation taking place in the Gaza Strip reveal the brutal nature of the occupying power, violating all human values and international law.Speaking at a workshop titled "Legal Frameworks for Climate Change and Energy Transition in Jordan," organized by the Masarat Center for Development and Humanitarian Action, Safadi stressed that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, remains committed to supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza and will continue delivering humanitarian assistance. He said Jordan is exerting every effort to stop the war and opposes all unilateral measures in the West Bank, warning that the continuation of such crimes will push the region toward chaos.Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's clear vision for a sustainable and green future, underscoring the Lower House's belief that legislation is the cornerstone of this transformation. He said Parliament bears the responsibility of enacting laws that are aligned with the realities of climate change and that serve future generations.He noted that climate change is a palpable reality, with its impacts affecting natural resources, food and water security, public health, and the national economy. He warned that pressures on natural resources particularly in water and energy are intensifying, as Jordan grapples with interconnected environmental and economic challenges. Despite limited resources, Jordan has remained at the forefront of countries that have adopted a participatory and balanced approach to environmental and energy issues, he added.Safadi stated that the energy transition must not be viewed simply as a shift from conventional to renewable energy sources, but rather as a comprehensive legislative undertaking that encourages investment, provides incentives, ensures justice, and simultaneously advances both energy and economic security.He called for enhanced cooperation between legislative and executive authorities and stressed the importance of engaging civil society organizations, the private sector, academic institutions, and research centers to develop practical, evidence-based policies.He further emphasized that addressing climate change requires not just policy declarations, but concrete, flexible, and enforceable legislation that incorporates incentives and ensures inclusive participation, particularly from youth and women.For his part, Executive Director of the Masarat Center Talal Ghunaimat said climate change is increasingly intertwined with development and social justice challenges, placing a greater responsibility on parliamentarians to understand the broader implications and develop rights-based solutions that uphold human dignity and support vulnerable communities.Ghunaimat underscored the need for a courageous parliamentary discourse that addresses inequitable policies and promotes alternative frameworks rooted in empowerment and equality. He said a just environmental future requires effective political and societal partnerships.Program Director at the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, Dina Kasbi, said climate change has become a deeply humanitarian and political issue, necessitating comprehensive legislative responses.She noted that building the capacity of parliamentarians to analyze and evaluate environmental policies is a key objective of the Foundation's work, given the essential role of Parliament in developing equitable legislation that meets the challenges posed by climate change.Concluding the workshop's first day, Ghunaimat stressed that true environmental transformation is not achieved through conferences and slogans alone, but through institutional action and collaboration with international partners to build an inclusive future.