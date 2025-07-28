Senate Committee, Dutch Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 28 (Petra) – The Jordanian-Dutch Friendship Committee in the Senate, headed by Senator Khaled Kalaldeh, met Monday with Dutch Ambassador to Jordan Harry Verweij to discuss enhancing relations between the two countries.Kalaldeh highlighted the strength of Jordanian-Dutch ties, which he said are rooted in the leaderships' longstanding efforts and continue to progress, particularly in economic, parliamentary, legal, and water-related sectors. He underscored the need to broaden cooperation across all fields.He also pointed to the alignment of positions between Jordan and the Netherlands on numerous international issues, notably the Palestinian cause, where both advocate a two-state solution. He noted that His Majesty King Abdullah II consistently affirms this stance in international forums, advocating for a just and comprehensive peace that ensures regional security and ends conflict.Verweij praised the depth of the partnership and emphasized the Netherlands' ongoing support for Jordan, especially in the water and economic sectors. He cited the Dutch grant for the National Water Carrier Project as a key example of this cooperation.The ambassador also highlighted his country's efforts to assist refugees and host communities, along with support for youth empowerment programs aimed at creating future opportunities.He further commended the military cooperation between Jordan and the Netherlands and the joint humanitarian work to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip.Members of the committee expressed appreciation for the Netherlands' role in supporting Jordan and stressed the importance of expanding collaboration to advance mutual interests and promote shared development.