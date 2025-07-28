403
Kinetic Watts And Volts Revives The Iconic DX In An All-New Electric Avatar
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, India, 28th July 2025: Kinetic Engineering Ltd. (KEL) proudly announces its return to the two-wheeler market with the launch of the all-new Kinetic DX EV, a made-in-India model range, through Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd. (KWV), its dedicated EV manufacturing subsidiary. Admired across generations for its innovation, practicality, and iconic silhouette, the DX returns as an advanced electric scooter, blending timeless design with modern technology, true to the DX's spirit. It has been attractively designed along with Italian designers to inculcate the original DNA of the scooter, making it a true family vehicle.
Segment First Features
Easy Key:
For truly hassle-free keyless operation
Easy Charge (on DX+):
A patented retractable charging cable by Kinetic, which makes charging convenient and effortless
Easy Flip:
A one-touch pillion footrest deployment for added ease.
The all-new Kinetic DX EV stays true to its roots with a strong metal body and spacious floorboard. It also gets biggest in class 37-litre under-seat storage, enough to carry 1 full and 1 half helmet along with some daily essentials, owing to the additional cubby sections underneath. The most important feature is the LFP battery with 2.6 kWh Maximum capacity, made by Range-X, which has up to 4 times more life (2500 to 3500+ cycles) than other NMC battery powered scooters in India, making it a safer option with better thermal sensitivity. The battery is slated to give an estimated IDC range of 116kms on the DX +, due to its K-Coast regenerative technology and a 60V system for maximum efficiency. It also sports a peppy motor capable of churning up to 90 km/hr with 3 modes (Range, Power, Turbo).
Both models, the Kinetic DX and DX+ come with reverse and hill hold features. Comfort is taken care of with front telescopic and adjustable rear shock absorbers, while safety is kept in check with 220mm front disc and 130mm rear drum brake with combi-braking.
Speaking about the vision behind the DX EV, Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman, Kinetic India said,“The legendary Kinetic DX set so many firsts back in the '90s, that it earned a permanent place in the hearts of millions. Reviving this icon was about more than just launching a scooter, it was about bringing back the reliability, innovation, and robustness that defined Kinetic for decades, giving it a future-ready soul. With the new DX, we've introduced multiple segment-first features that we're confident, will make it a favourite in the new era of electric mobility. This marks the beginning of a bold new chapter for Kinetic and for the evolution of electric mobility in India.
The Kinetic DX EV range gets a dedicated mobile app, while the DX+ elevates the rider experience further with advanced Telekinetic features, including real-time ride stats and vehicle data, Geo-fencing, Intruder alert, Find My Kinetic, Track My Kinetic and many more. The scooter has been given a persona with My Kiney Companion Voice Alerts, where the scooter greets and alerts the user on safety, functionality as well as wishes him or her their birthday! Both variants come equipped with a dedicated Kinetic Assist switch for instant CRM connect via Bluetooth. Other Bluetooth enabled features include music and voice navigation through a built-in speaker.
With bookings limited to just 35,000 units, deliveries begin in Sept'25. Customers can visit and book their DX for ₹1000. The Kinetic DX is priced at ₹1,11,499 and the Kinetic DX+ is priced at ₹1,17,499 (All prices, ex-showroom, Pune). The DX+ is offered in five colours - Red, Blue, White, Silver and Black and the DX is available in Silver and Black colours.
Kinetic Watts and Volts has already been capitalized with ₹72 crores through KEL and the promoters. Demonstrating their unwavering commitment, the promoters have recently pledged an additional ₹177 crores in KEL, with a significant portion dedicated to scaling up the DX platform.
The DX is back, truly“Back to the Future” reclaiming its legacy while bridging generations through design, utility, and cutting-edge technology. The Legend is Reborn, ready to lead a new era of mobility for a new-age India.
About Kinetic Watts and Volts
Established in September 2022, Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd. (KWV) is the dedicated electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing subsidiary of Kinetic Engineering Ltd., spearheaded by Ajinkya Firodia. Building on Kinetic's iconic legacy in India's automotive industry, KWV is driven by a vision to create innovative, reliable, and sustainable EV solutions.
With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spanning 87,000 sq. ft., designed for scalable and eco-friendly production, KWV leverages cutting-edge automation and advanced quality systems. This reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering safe, high-performance, and truly Made-in-India EV products that set new benchmarks for the industry.
About Kinetic India
Kinetic India is a pioneer in India's automotive industry, best known for introducing the iconic Kinetic Luna and the legendary Kinetic DX. These revolutionary models became household names and redefined urban mobility for an entire generation, making Kinetic a symbol of innovation and trust.
Founded over 50 years ago by the visionary Late Mr. H.K. Firodia and led by Padmashri Dr. Arun Firodia, the Kinetic Group has consistently set benchmarks in engineering excellence and vertically integrated manufacturing through its flagship company, Kinetic Engineering Limited. Today, carrying forward its rich legacy, Kinetic continues to shape the future of mobility with cutting-edge solutions in the automotive and electric vehicle sectors.
Underscoring its commitment to transparency, growth, and leadership in India's evolving mobility landscape, Kinetic Engineering Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: 500240).
Legal Disclaimer:
