Asian Energy Services Limited Secures Rs 865 Crore Integrated Service Contract From Vedanta Limited
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 28th July 2025, Mumbai: Asian Energy Services Limited, a leading integrated service provider to the energy and mining sectors, has been awarded Integrated Service Contract from Vedanta Limited.
The total contract is valued at Rs 865 crore including GST and the order will be executed over a span of 57 months.
Indias upstream oil and gas services sector is seeing a renewed focus on production efficiency, brownfield optimisation and integrated field management. As the government aims to reduce crude oil imports by 10% and enhance domestic production, private players like Vedanta are scaling operations through strategic partnerships with field service specialists.
The scope of the contract includes planning and execution of field development activities, deployment of skilled manpower, round-the-clock operations support and implementation of predictive maintenance protocols for upstream facilities. AESL will also be responsible for meeting production uptime targets, ensuring regulatory compliance and driving efficiency improvements through process innovation.
The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities across Vedantas operational sites, with a significant concentration in Rajasthan. It will support skilled and semi-skilled jobs in areas such as site operations, logistics, and project management, while also contributing to local economic development in other project-linked states.
Commenting on this, Dr. Kapil Garg, Managing Director, Asian Energy Services Limited said, We are honoured to receive Integrated Service Contract for field development and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) contract from Vedanta, one of our most valued and long-standing clients. This repeat engagement reflects the trust weve built through dependable service and a strong focus on operational excellence. Integrated O&M remains a core area of focus at Asian Energy Services and a key growth driver. Our ability to manage critical infrastructure safely and efficiently continues to make us a preferred partner in the energy sector. This mandate reaffirms confidence in our teams capability to consistently deliver in complex and challenging environments.
The contract will contribute to AESLs order book and revenue visibility over the next five years. It is expected to enhance the companys project portfolio, particularly in the operations-intensive segment of upstream services and will support its strategic roadmap of securing annuity-based, long-duration projects.
About Asian Energy Services Limited:
Asian Energy Services Limited (AESL) offers end-to-end services which extend across the entire upstream value chain. AESLs service offerings comprise Integrated Oil & Gas services including 2D and 3D Seismic Geographical Data Acquisition, Operations and Maintenance of Onshore and Offshore Oil and Gas Production Facilities, production enhancement services and Mining services including supply and installation of Material Handling Plants and Rapid Loading Systems. Since its acquisition by Oilmax Energy Private Limited (OEPL), AESL has diversified its business verticals to capture more value across the energy and upstream oil and gas value chains, for long term value creation for its investors and stakeholders.
