EDENA-BEK Group Launches Middle East's First 24/7 Digital Securities Exchange

2025-07-28 08:03:54
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Strategic Alliance with Egypt's Power Players

BEK Group, founded in 1949 and guided by former PM Mahlab as Managing Director, brings unmatched market expertise. Mahlab, who previously led the Suez Canal expansion as CEO of Arab Contractors, continues as strategic advisor to President El-Sisi.

"This partnership will open up access to premium assets across MENA," stated Wook Lee, EDENA CEO. "We're creating a financial bridge between Asia and the Middle East-Africa region."

Breaking Investment Barriers

The EDENA-BEK platform revolutionizes traditional investing:

  • Minimum investment: $10 (vs. millions traditionally)
  • Trading: 24/7/365 across time zones
  • Transaction costs: 90% lower
  • First project: $250M Cairo mixed-use development

Market Dominance Through Exclusivity

The agreement grants exclusive rights across 70 MENA-Africa countries, positioning the venture to capture an estimated $2 trillion tokenization opportunity.

"We're not just entering the market – we're creating it," declared Eng. Khaled Abdullah, BEK Chairman.

Proven Technology Meets Local Expertise

EDENA brings operational exchanges across ASEAN markets, with Indonesia launching September 2025. Combined with BEK's 75-year legacy and government relationships, the venture targets Q4 2025 launch with a $5 billion project pipeline.

Beyond real estate, the platform will revolutionize carbon credit trading, connecting Egyptian carbon assets to global markets at significantly higher values.

Connecting 2.6 Billion People

By linking EDENA's ASEAN network with MENA's population, the platform creates the world's largest emerging market digital finance corridor. The venture has already attracted significant interest from global investors.

2025-2027 Targets:

  • Year 1: $1 billion tokenized assets
  • By 2027: $10 billion transaction volume
  • Coverage: 30+ countries

About EDENA-BEK Group
A strategic joint venture between EDENA, ASEAN's leading digital securities exchange operator, and Egypt's BEK Group, established to build the Middle East and Africa's first comprehensive digital securities ecosystem.

SOURCE Edena Capital Partners

