Wahlburgers Takes Flight At Detroit Metropolitan Airport
"Detroit holds a special place in the heart of the Wahlberg family, which makes opening a Wahlburgers at Detroit Metro Airport especially meaningful," said Randy Sharpe, CEO of Wahlburgers. "We're thrilled to bring the family's favorite recipes to travelers, giving them a taste of our signature flavors while on the go. Detroit has such a strong sense of pride and personality - just like our brand - so it feels like a perfect fit. Whether you're catching a flight or just craving a great burger, we've got you covered."
Open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., the restaurant will operate as a counter-service concept within the airport's food court, located across Gate A64, with shared seating nearby. DTW's Wahlburgers will be owned and operated by Delaware North , a global leader in hospitality and food service that currently serves 22 airport locations and is actively expanding its airport footprint.
The DTW opening also adds to Wahlburgers' growing airport roster, which includes an existing location at Boston Logan International Airport and an upcoming opening at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport later this year. With more locations on the horizon, Wahlburgers continues to bring its fan-favorite flavors to guests across the country.
ABOUT WAHLBURGERS
Founded by Mark Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg and Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg, Wahlburgers debuted in October 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts. The subject of an A&E reality show, Wahlburgers offers a fun, casual and music-filled atmosphere where guests - like family - share great food, a few laughs and lots of love. While its walls celebrate the family's story through photos and words of the Wahlberg brothers' life journeys from Dorchester, Massachusetts, neighborhood kids to internationally recognized celebrities and a rising chef, the food at Wahlburgers takes center stage. Crafted by Chef Paul and served with heartfelt hospitality, Wahlburgers' menu features a variety of premium burgers made with 100% Certified Angus Beef(R), house-made condiments, and other signature items such as The Super Melt, Sweet Chili Wings, Parmesan Truffle Tots, Slider Flight, and housemade shakes. The restaurant also offers entree salads, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Wahlburgers' full-service bar is also a popular gathering spot to enjoy delectable Adult Shakes, cocktails, wines and beers, including the signature Wahlbrewski - an unfiltered Pale Ale draft beer. Dedicated to giving back, Wahlburgers is active in every community it serves: The Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, which aims to raise and distribute funds to youth service and enrichment programs, was established in 2001 by Mark and Jim Wahlberg, who are lifelong members and advocates of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Open daily, Wahlburgers offers full-service dining, counter service, takeout and a full-service bar. For locations and more information visit wahlburgers .
SOURCE Wahlburgers
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment