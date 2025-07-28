Wahlburgers Takes Flight At Detroit Metropolitan Airport

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Wahlburgers brings real family recipes from the Wahlberg kitchen straight to the terminal. Inspired by the flavors that filled their own house while growing up together, the offerings are a flavorful tribute to family traditions. Detroit guests passing through Delta's Terminal A can look forward to a menu filled with crave-worthy selections - from the Our Breakfast Burger, to the Breakfast Burrito, to the Impossible (TM) Burger, Crispy Chicken Ranch Sandwich to the brand's signature gourmet burgers crafted with 100% Certified Angus Beef ®. Whether grabbing a quick bite or sitting down before takeoff, guests can enjoy the comfort of a craveable meal on the go.

"Detroit holds a special place in the heart of the Wahlberg family, which makes opening a Wahlburgers at Detroit Metro Airport especially meaningful," said Randy Sharpe, CEO of Wahlburgers. "We're thrilled to bring the family's favorite recipes to travelers, giving them a taste of our signature flavors while on the go. Detroit has such a strong sense of pride and personality - just like our brand - so it feels like a perfect fit. Whether you're catching a flight or just craving a great burger, we've got you covered."

Open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., the restaurant will operate as a counter-service concept within the airport's food court, located across Gate A64, with shared seating nearby. DTW's Wahlburgers will be owned and operated by Delaware North , a global leader in hospitality and food service that currently serves 22 airport locations and is actively expanding its airport footprint.

The DTW opening also adds to Wahlburgers' growing airport roster, which includes an existing location at Boston Logan International Airport and an upcoming opening at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport later this year. With more locations on the horizon, Wahlburgers continues to bring its fan-favorite flavors to guests across the country.

ABOUT WAHLBURGERS

Founded by Mark Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg and Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg, Wahlburgers debuted in October 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts. The subject of an A&E reality show, Wahlburgers offers a fun, casual and music-filled atmosphere where guests - like family - share great food, a few laughs and lots of love. While its walls celebrate the family's story through photos and words of the Wahlberg brothers' life journeys from Dorchester, Massachusetts, neighborhood kids to internationally recognized celebrities and a rising chef, the food at Wahlburgers takes center stage. Crafted by Chef Paul and served with heartfelt hospitality, Wahlburgers' menu features a variety of premium burgers made with 100% Certified Angus Beef(R), house-made condiments, and other signature items such as The Super Melt, Sweet Chili Wings, Parmesan Truffle Tots, Slider Flight, and housemade shakes. The restaurant also offers entree salads, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Wahlburgers' full-service bar is also a popular gathering spot to enjoy delectable Adult Shakes, cocktails, wines and beers, including the signature Wahlbrewski - an unfiltered Pale Ale draft beer. Dedicated to giving back, Wahlburgers is active in every community it serves: The Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, which aims to raise and distribute funds to youth service and enrichment programs, was established in 2001 by Mark and Jim Wahlberg, who are lifelong members and advocates of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Open daily, Wahlburgers offers full-service dining, counter service, takeout and a full-service bar. For locations and more information visit wahlburgers .

