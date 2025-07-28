Ontario International Airport Adopts New Use And Lease Agreement, Paving The Way For Future Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The 132-page agreement replaces a version adopted in 1999, when ONT was under the ownership of Los Angeles World Airports. The updated ULA reflects ONT's growth as a dynamic, independent aviation gateway and outlines the framework for airline rates, charges, and operational responsibilities at the airport.

"This agreement represents years of work and thoughtful negotiation, and we're proud of the result," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners. "It gives our airport a solid financial framework to continue its remarkable growth while preserving the collaborative spirit that has made ONT a success story in Southern California aviation."

The new ULA provides greater transparency in how funds are used at ONT and locks in 75% of ground transportation revenue for participating airlines. For OIAA, it allows added flexibility to advance needed capital projects in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Negotiated over the past years with significant input from airline stakeholders, the agreement balances financial sustainability with mutual growth and investment.

"This agreement is more than just a contract, it's a reflection of the strong partnerships we've built with our airline partners and our shared commitment to grow together in a way that benefits our travelers, our region, and our industry," said Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the OIAA. "It also speaks to the financial stewardship behind the scenes and our CFO, Celeste Heinonen was instrumental in ensuring this deal brought clarity, flexibility, and long-term value as we continue delivering a world-class airport experience."

The agreement takes effect immediately.

"It's a win for our partners, our passengers and the communities we serve," Wapner said.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular mid-sized airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at . Follow @flyONT on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram .

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport