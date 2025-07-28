Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Expands Radiation Oncology Capabilities In Pasco County

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Dr. Patel brings deep expertise in treating a wide range of cancers using advanced radiation oncology techniques," said David Wenk, MD , FCS assistant managing physician. "His patient-centered approach focuses on tailoring individualized treatment plans to meet each patient's unique needs and goals to achieve their best outcomes."

FCS Medical Director of Radiation Oncology Sachin Kamath, MD added, "With Dr. Patel's arrival, we are especially pleased to announce the availability of radioligand therapy at our FCS Wesley Chapel Cancer Center, a promising treatment option for patients with certain late-stage or recurrent cancers. FCS continues to invest in the technologies and expertise that provide added options and convenience for our patients."

Dr. Patel received his medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville and was named as chief resident during his residency training at Miami University's department of radiation oncology. He completed specialized training in the treatment of prostate cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute