JDE Peet's Share Buyback Periodic Update July 28, 2025

Amsterdam, July 28, 2025

JDE Peet's (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world's leading pure-play coffee company, today announced that it has repurchased 255,615 shares in the period from July 21, 2025 up to and including July 25, 2025.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 24.00 per share for a total consideration of EUR 6.1 million. These repurchases were made as part of the EUR 250 million share buyback programme announced on March 3, 2025 .

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 4,728,935 ordinary shares for a total consideration of EUR 94.2 million. More details on the progress of the buyback programme are available here .

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(3) of the EU Regulation 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programmes.

