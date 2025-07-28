CALIFORNIA BANCORP REPORTS NET INCOME OF $14.1 MILLION FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2025
| At or for the
Three Months Ended
| At or for the
Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|EARNINGS
|($ in thousands except share and per share data)
|Net interest income
|$
|41,417
|$
|42,255
|$
|21,007
|$
|83,672
|$
|41,501
|Reversal of credit losses
|$
|(634
|)
|$
|(3,776
|)
|$
|2,893
|$
|(4,410
|)
|$
|2,562
|Noninterest income
|$
|2,856
|$
|2,566
|$
|1,169
|$
|5,422
|$
|2,582
|Noninterest expense
|$
|24,833
|$
|24,920
|$
|19,005
|$
|49,753
|$
|33,986
|Income tax expense
|$
|5,975
|$
|6,824
|$
|88
|$
|12,799
|$
|2,410
|Net income
|$
|14,099
|$
|16,853
|$
|190
|$
|30,952
|$
|5,125
|Pre-tax pre-provision income (1)
|$
|19,440
|$
|19,901
|$
|3,171
|$
|39,341
|$
|10,097
|Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (1)
|$
|19,440
|$
|19,901
|$
|3,662
|$
|39,341
|$
|11,137
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.27
|Shares outstanding at period end
|32,463,311
|32,402,140
|18,547,352
|32,463,311
|18,547,352
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|Return on average assets
|1.45
|%
|1.71
|%
|0.03
|%
|1.58
|%
|0.45
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (1)
|1.45
|%
|1.71
|%
|0.11
|%
|1.58
|%
|0.53
|%
|Return on average common equity
|10.50
|%
|13.18
|%
|0.26
|%
|11.81
|%
|3.53
|%
|Adjusted return on average common equity (1)
|10.50
|%
|13.18
|%
|0.82
|%
|11.81
|%
|4.19
|%
|Yield on total loans
|6.58
|%
|6.61
|%
|6.21
|%
|6.59
|%
|6.11
|%
|Yield on interest earning assets
|6.21
|%
|6.26
|%
|5.97
|%
|6.24
|%
|5.88
|%
|Cost of deposits
|1.59
|%
|1.59
|%
|2.12
|%
|1.59
|%
|2.08
|%
|Cost of funds
|1.73
|%
|1.72
|%
|2.21
|%
|1.73
|%
|2.19
|%
|Net interest margin
|4.61
|%
|4.65
|%
|3.94
|%
|4.63
|%
|3.87
|%
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|56.09
|%
|55.60
|%
|85.70
|%
|55.84
|%
|77.10
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)
|56.09
|%
|55.60
|%
|83.49
|%
|55.84
|%
|74.74
|%
|As of
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|CAPITAL
|($ in thousands except share and per share data)
|Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)
|10.89
|%
|10.34
|%
|9.69
|%
|Book value (BV) per common share
|$
|16.87
|$
|16.40
|$
|15.86
|Tangible BV per common share (1)
|$
|12.82
|$
|12.29
|$
|11.71
|ASSET QUALITY
|Allowance for loan losses (ALL)
|$
|41,110
|$
|45,839
|$
|50,540
|Reserve for unfunded loan commitments
|$
|2,514
|$
|2,485
|$
|3,103
|Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
|$
|43,624
|$
|48,324
|$
|53,643
|Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
|2.24
|x
|2.01
|x
|1.90
|x
|ALL to total loans held for investment
|1.37
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.61
|%
|ACL to total loans held for investment
|1.46
|%
|1.57
|%
|1.71
|%
|30-89 days past due, excluding nonaccrual loans
|$
|546
|$
|5,103
|$
|12,082
|Over 90 days past due, excluding nonaccrual loans
|$
|-
|$
|45
|$
|150
|Special mention loans
|$
|65,264
|$
|74,421
|$
|69,339
|Special mention loans to total loans held for investment
|2.18
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.21
|%
|Substandard loans
|$
|81,456
|$
|111,786
|$
|117,598
|Substandard loans to total loans held for investment
|2.72
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.75
|%
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|18,354
|$
|22,825
|$
|26,536
|Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment
|0.61
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.85
|%
|Other real estate owned, net
|$
|-
|$
|4,083
|$
|4,083
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|18,354
|$
|26,908
|$
|30,619
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.46
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.76
|%
|END OF PERIOD BALANCES
|Total loans, including loans held for sale
|$
|2,997,648
|$
|3,073,399
|$
|3,156,345
|Total assets
|$
|3,953,717
|$
|3,983,090
|$
|4,031,654
|Deposits
|$
|3,312,278
|$
|3,342,503
|$
|3,398,760
|Loans to deposits
|90.5
|%
|91.9
|%
|$
|92.9
|%
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|547,593
|$
|531,384
|$
|511,836
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See – GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.
| At or for the
Three Months Ended
| At or for the
Six Months Ended
|ALLOWANCE for CREDIT LOSSES
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|($ in thousands)
|Allowance for loan losses
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|45,839
|$
|50,540
|$
|22,254
|$
|50,540
|$
|22,569
|(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
|(663
|)
|(3,158
|)
|2,990
|(3,821
|)
|2,676
|Charge-offs
|(4,247
|)
|(3,159
|)
|(1,456
|)
|(7,406
|)
|(1,457
|)
|Recoveries
|181
|1,616
|-
|1,797
|-
|Net charge-offs
|(4,066
|)
|(1,543
|)
|(1,456
|)
|(5,609
|)
|(1,457
|)
|Balance, end of period
|$
|41,110
|$
|45,839
|$
|23,788
|$
|41,110
|$
|23,788
|Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (1)
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|2,485
|$
|3,103
|$
|916
|$
|3,103
|$
|933
|Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|29
|(618
|)
|(97
|)
|(589
|)
|(114
|)
|Balance, end of period
|2,514
|2,485
|819
|2,514
|819
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|43,624
|$
|48,324
|$
|24,607
|$
|43,624
|$
|24,607
|ALL to total loans held for investment
|1.37
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.27
|%
|ACL to total loans held for investment
|1.46
|%
|1.57
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.31
|%
|Net charge-offs to average total loans
|(0.54
|)%
|(0.20
|)%
|(0.31
|)%
|(0.37
|)%
|(0.15
|)%
(1) Included in "Accrued interest and other liabilities" on the consolidated balance sheets.
California BanCorp and Subsidiary
Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|($ in thousands)
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|84,017
|$
|80,441
|$
|60,471
|Federal funds sold & other interest-bearing balances
|346,120
|358,800
|327,691
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|430,137
|439,241
|388,162
|Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $193,465, $137,855 and $151,429 at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
|188,167
|131,593
|142,001
|Debt securities held-to-maturity, at cost (fair value of $47,538 $47,329 and $47,823 at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
|53,108
|53,194
|53,280
|Loans held for sale
|6,088
|4,625
|17,180
|Loans held for investment:
|Construction & land development
|184,744
|221,437
|227,325
|1-4 family residential
|139,855
|157,442
|164,401
|Multifamily
|258,395
|237,896
|243,993
|Other commercial real estate
|1,777,940
|1,755,962
|1,767,727
|Commercial & industrial
|607,836
|672,468
|710,970
|Other consumer
|22,790
|23,569
|24,749
|Total loans held for investment
|2,991,560
|3,068,774
|3,139,165
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|(41,110
|)
|(45,839
|)
|(50,540
|)
|Total loans held for investment, net
|2,950,450
|3,022,935
|3,088,625
|Restricted stock at cost
|30,858
|30,845
|30,829
|Premises and equipment
|12,728
|13,154
|13,595
|Right of use asset
|13,095
|13,384
|14,350
|Other real estate owned, net
|-
|4,083
|4,083
|Goodwill
|110,934
|111,780
|111,787
|Intangible assets
|20,375
|21,323
|22,271
|Bank owned life insurance
|66,397
|66,867
|66,636
|Deferred taxes, net
|33,454
|36,473
|43,127
|Accrued interest and other assets
|37,926
|33,593
|35,728
|Total assets
|$
|3,953,717
|$
|3,983,090
|$
|4,031,654
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|1,218,072
|$
|1,292,689
|$
|1,257,007
|Interest-bearing NOW accounts
|783,410
|674,460
|673,589
|Money market and savings accounts
|1,146,548
|1,192,960
|1,182,927
|Time deposits
|164,248
|182,394
|285,237
|Total deposits
|3,312,278
|3,342,503
|3,398,760
|Borrowings
|52,883
|70,308
|69,725
|Operating lease liability
|16,715
|17,142
|18,310
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|24,248
|21,753
|33,023
|Total liabilities
|3,406,124
|3,451,706
|3,519,818
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common stock - 50,000,000 shares authorized, no par value; issued and outstanding 32,463,311, 32,402,140 and 32,265,935 at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|444,365
|442,934
|442,469
|Retained earnings
|106,960
|92,861
|76,008
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss - net of taxes
|(3,732
|)
|(4,411
|)
|(6,641
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|547,593
|531,384
|511,836
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|3,953,717
|$
|3,983,090
|$
|4,031,654
California BanCorp and Subsidiary
Income Statements - Quarterly and Year-to-Date (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|($ in thousands except share and per share data)
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|49,080
|$
|50,686
|$
|29,057
|$
|99,766
|$
|57,641
|Interest on debt securities
|1,751
|1,524
|1,229
|3,275
|2,442
|Interest on tax-exempted debt securities
|304
|305
|306
|609
|612
|Interest and dividends from other institutions
|4,651
|4,310
|1,257
|8,961
|2,418
|Total interest and dividend income
|55,786
|56,825
|31,849
|112,611
|63,113
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Interest on NOW, savings, and money market accounts
|11,390
|11,116
|7,039
|22,506
|13,809
|Interest on time deposits
|1,550
|2,063
|3,145
|3,613
|6,166
|Interest on borrowings
|1,429
|1,391
|658
|2,820
|1,637
|Total interest expense
|14,369
|14,570
|10,842
|28,939
|21,612
|Net interest income
|41,417
|42,255
|21,007
|83,672
|41,501
|(Reversal of) provision for credit losses (1)
|(634
|)
|(3,776
|)
|2,893
|(4,410
|)
|2,562
|Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses
|42,051
|46,031
|18,114
|88,082
|38,939
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
|1,178
|1,186
|568
|2,364
|1,093
|Gain on sale of loans
|-
|577
|-
|577
|415
|Bank owned life insurance income
|503
|463
|266
|966
|527
|Servicing and related income (expense) on loans
|102
|142
|(5
|)
|244
|68
|Loss on sale of building and related fixed assets
|-
|(1
|)
|(19
|)
|(1
|)
|(19
|)
|Other charges and fees
|1,073
|199
|359
|1,272
|498
|Total noninterest income
|2,856
|2,566
|1,169
|5,422
|2,582
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefits
|15,293
|15,864
|8,776
|31,157
|18,386
|Occupancy and equipment expenses
|2,094
|2,152
|1,445
|4,246
|2,897
|Data processing
|1,831
|1,935
|1,186
|3,766
|2,336
|Legal, audit and professional
|972
|859
|557
|1,831
|1,073
|Regulatory assessments
|545
|722
|347
|1,267
|734
|Director and shareholder expenses
|395
|404
|229
|799
|432
|Merger and related expenses
|-
|-
|491
|-
|1,040
|Intangible assets amortization
|948
|948
|65
|1,896
|130
|Other real estate owned expense
|862
|68
|4,935
|930
|5,023
|Other expense
|1,893
|1,968
|974
|3,861
|1,935
|Total noninterest expense
|24,833
|24,920
|19,005
|49,753
|33,986
|Income before income taxes
|20,074
|23,677
|278
|43,751
|7,535
|Income tax expense
|5,975
|6,824
|88
|12,799
|2,410
|Net income
|$
|14,099
|$
|16,853
|$
|190
|$
|30,952
|$
|5,125
|Net income per share - basic
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.96
|$
|0.28
|Net income per share - diluted
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.27
|Weighted average common shares-diluted
|32,685,132
|32,698,227
|18,799,513
|32,691,643
|18,800,614
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income (2)
|$
|19,440
|$
|19,901
|$
|3,171
|$
|39,341
|$
|10,097
(1) Included provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded loan commitments of $29 thousand, $(618) thousand and $(97) thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively; and $(589) thousand and $(114) thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
(2) Non-GAAP measure. See - GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.
California BanCorp and Subsidiary
Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|June 30, 2024
| Average
Balance
| Income/
Expense
| Yield/
Cost
| Average
Balance
| Income/
Expense
| Yield/
Cost
| Average
Balance
| Income/
Expense
| Yield/
Cost
|Assets
|($ in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Total loans
|$
|2,992,299
|$
|49,080
|6.58
|%
|$
|3,109,722
|$
|50,686
|6.61
|%
|$
|1,882,845
|$
|29,057
|6.21
|%
|Taxable debt securities
|164,558
|1,751
|4.27
|%
|139,481
|1,524
|4.43
|%
|123,906
|1,229
|3.99
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities (1)
|53,438
|304
|2.89
|%
|53,522
|305
|2.93
|%
|53,754
|306
|2.90
|%
|Deposits in other financial institutions
|295,602
|3,270
|4.44
|%
|316,582
|3,468
|4.44
|%
|47,417
|638
|5.41
|%
|Fed funds sold/resale agreements
|65,568
|730
|4.47
|%
|30,413
|335
|4.47
|%
|19,062
|261
|5.51
|%
|Restricted stock investments and other bank stock
|31,672
|651
|8.24
|%
|31,657
|507
|6.50
|%
|17,091
|358
|8.42
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,603,137
|55,786
|6.21
|%
|3,681,377
|56,825
|6.26
|%
|2,144,075
|31,849
|5.97
|%
|Total noninterest-earning assets
|302,142
|318,132
|150,603
|Total Assets
|$
|3,905,279
|$
|3,999,509
|$
|2,294,678
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing NOW accounts
|$
|763,987
|$
|3,666
|1.92
|%
|$
|735,209
|$
|3,366
|1.86
|%
|$
|361,244
|$
|2,134
|2.38
|%
|Money market and savings accounts
|1,149,286
|7,724
|2.70
|%
|1,161,960
|7,750
|2.70
|%
|653,244
|4,905
|3.02
|%
|Time deposits
|165,049
|1,550
|3.77
|%
|207,519
|2,063
|4.03
|%
|259,722
|3,145
|4.87
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,078,322
|12,940
|2.50
|%
|2,104,688
|13,179
|2.54
|%
|1,274,210
|10,184
|3.21
|%
|Borrowings:
|FHLB advances
|-
|-
|-
|%
|-
|-
|-
|%
|27,391
|387
|5.68
|%
|Subordinated debt
|67,159
|1,429
|8.53
|%
|70,027
|1,391
|8.06
|%
|17,901
|271
|6.09
|%
|Total borrowings
|67,159
|1,429
|8.53
|%
|70,027
|1,391
|8.06
|%
|45,292
|658
|5.84
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,145,481
|14,369
|2.69
|%
|2,174,715
|14,570
|2.72
|%
|1,319,502
|10,842
|3.30
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits (2)
|1,179,791
|1,255,883
|658,001
|Other liabilities
|41,629
|50,368
|23,054
|Shareholders' equity
|538,378
|518,543
|294,121
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|3,905,279
|$
|3,999,509
|$
|2,294,678
|Net interest spread
|3.52
|%
|3.54
|%
|2.67
|%
|Net interest income and margin
|$
|41,417
|4.61
|%
|$
|42,255
|4.65
|%
|$
|21,007
|3.94
|%
|Cost of deposits
|$
|3,258,113
|$
|12,940
|1.59
|%
|$
|3,360,571
|$
|13,179
|1.59
|%
|$
|1,932,211
|$
|10,184
|2.12
|%
|Cost of funds
|$
|3,325,272
|$
|14,369
|1.73
|%
|$
|3,430,598
|$
|14,570
|1.72
|%
|$
|1,977,503
|$
|10,842
|2.21
|%
(1) Tax-exempt debt securities yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 36.21%, 37.37% and 34.05% of average total deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
California BanCorp and Subsidiary
Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis
(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Average Balance
|Income/ Expense
|Yield/ Cost
|Average Balance
|Income/ Expense
|Yield/ Cost
|Assets
|($ in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Total loans
|$
|3,050,686
|$
|99,766
|6.59
|%
|$
|1,896,058
|$
|57,641
|6.11
|%
|Taxable debt securities
|152,089
|3,275
|4.34
|%
|125,355
|2,442
|3.92
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities (1)
|53,480
|609
|2.91
|%
|53,798
|612
|2.90
|%
|Deposits in other financial institutions
|306,034
|6,738
|4.44
|%
|50,737
|1,354
|5.37
|%
|Fed funds sold/resale agreements
|48,088
|1,065
|4.47
|%
|14,417
|395
|5.51
|%
|Restricted stock investments and other bank stock
|31,665
|1,158
|7.37
|%
|16,752
|669
|8.03
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,642,042
|112,611
|6.24
|%
|2,157,117
|63,113
|5.88
|%
|Total noninterest-earning assets
|310,092
|145,135
|Total Assets
|$
|3,952,134
|$
|2,302,252
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing NOW accounts
|$
|749,677
|$
|7,032
|1.89
|%
|$
|360,514
|$
|4,179
|2.33
|%
|Money market and savings accounts
|1,155,588
|15,474
|2.70
|%
|650,942
|9,630
|2.98
|%
|Time deposits
|186,167
|3,613
|3.91
|%
|257,598
|6,166
|4.81
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,091,432
|26,119
|2.52
|%
|1,269,054
|19,975
|3.17
|%
|Borrowings:
|FHLB advances
|-
|-
|-
|%
|38,992
|1,095
|5.65
|%
|Subordinated debt
|68,585
|2,820
|8.29
|%
|17,890
|542
|6.09
|%
|Total borrowings
|68,585
|2,820
|8.29
|%
|56,882
|1,637
|5.79
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,160,017
|28,939
|2.70
|%
|1,325,936
|21,612
|3.28
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits (2)
|1,217,627
|659,633
|Other liabilities
|45,974
|24,741
|Shareholders' equity
|528,516
|291,942
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|3,952,134
|$
|2,302,252
|Net interest spread
|3.54
|%
|2.60
|%
|Net interest income and margin
|$
|83,672
|4.63
|%
|$
|41,501
|3.87
|%
|Cost of deposits
|$
|3,309,059
|$
|26,119
|1.59
|%
|$
|1,928,687
|$
|19,975
|2.08
|%
|Cost of funds
|$
|3,377,644
|$
|28,939
|1.73
|%
|$
|1,985,569
|$
|21,612
|2.19
|%
(1) Tax-exempt debt securities yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average noninterest-bearing deposits represent 36.80%, and 34.20% of average total deposits for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
California BanCorp and Subsidiary
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: (1) adjusted net income (loss), (2) efficiency ratio, (3) adjusted efficiency ratio, (4) pre-tax pre-provision income, (5) adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income, (6) average tangible common equity, (7) adjusted return on average assets, (8) adjusted return on average equity, (9) return on average tangible common equity, (10) adjusted return on average tangible common equity, (11) tangible common equity, (12) tangible assets, (13) tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio, and (14) tangible book value per common share. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|($ in thousands)
|Adjusted net income
|Net income
|$
|14,099
|$
|16,853
|$
|190
|$
|30,952
|$
|5,125
|Add: After-tax merger and related expenses (1)
|-
|-
|412
|-
|959
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|14,099
|$
|16,853
|$
|602
|$
|30,952
|$
|6,084
|Efficiency Ratio
|Noninterest expense
|$
|24,833
|$
|24,920
|$
|19,005
|$
|49,753
|$
|33,986
|Deduct: Merger and related expenses
|-
|-
|491
|-
|1,040
|Adjusted noninterest expense
|24,833
|24,920
|18,514
|49,753
|32,946
|Net interest income
|41,417
|42,255
|21,007
|83,672
|41,501
|Noninterest income
|2,856
|2,566
|1,169
|5,422
|2,582
|Total net interest income and noninterest income
|$
|44,273
|$
|44,821
|$
|22,176
|$
|89,094
|$
|44,083
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|56.1
|%
|55.6
|%
|85.7
|%
|55.8
|%
|77.1
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|56.1
|%
|55.6
|%
|83.5
|%
|55.8
|%
|74.7
|%
|Pre-tax pre-provision income
|Net interest income
|$
|41,417
|$
|42,255
|$
|21,007
|$
|83,672
|$
|41,501
|Noninterest income
|2,856
|2,566
|1,169
|5,422
|2,582
|Total net interest income and noninterest income
|44,273
|44,821
|22,176
|89,094
|44,083
|Less: Noninterest expense
|24,833
|24,920
|19,005
|49,753
|33,986
|Pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP)
|19,440
|19,901
|3,171
|39,341
|10,097
|Add: Merger and related expenses
|-
|-
|491
|-
|1,040
|Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP)
|$
|19,440
|$
|19,901
|$
|3,662
|$
|39,341
|$
|11,137
|(1) After-tax merger and related expenses are presented using a 29.56% tax rate.
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|($ in thousands)
|Return on Average Assets, Equity, and Tangible Equity
|Net income
|$
|14,099
|$
|16,853
|$
|190
|$
|30,952
|$
|5,125
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|14,099
|$
|16,853
|$
|602
|$
|30,952
|$
|6,084
|Average assets
|$
|3,905,279
|$
|3,999,509
|$
|2,294,678
|$
|3,952,134
|$
|2,302,252
|Average shareholders' equity
|538,378
|518,543
|294,121
|528,516
|291,942
|Less: Average intangible assets
|132,600
|133,567
|38,900
|133,081
|38,932
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|405,778
|$
|384,976
|$
|255,221
|$
|395,435
|$
|253,010
|Return on average assets
|1.45
|%
|1.71
|%
|0.03
|%
|1.58
|%
|0.45
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|1.45
|%
|1.71
|%
|0.11
|%
|1.58
|%
|0.53
|%
|Return on average equity
|10.50
|%
|13.18
|%
|0.26
|%
|11.81
|%
|3.53
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)
|10.50
|%
|13.18
|%
|0.82
|%
|11.81
|%
|4.19
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|13.94
|%
|17.75
|%
|0.30
|%
|15.78
|%
|4.07
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|13.94
|%
|17.75
|%
|0.95
|%
|15.78
|%
|4.84
|%
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|($ in thousands except share and per share data)
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio/Tangible Book Value Per Share
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|547,593
|$
|531,384
|$
|511,836
|Less: Intangible assets
|131,309
|133,103
|134,058
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|416,284
|$
|398,281
|$
|377,778
|Total assets
|$
|3,953,717
|$
|3,983,090
|$
|4,031,654
|Less: Intangible assets
|131,309
|133,103
|134,058
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|3,822,408
|$
|3,849,987
|$
|3,897,596
|Equity to asset ratio
|13.85
|%
|13.34
|%
|12.70
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (non-GAAP)
|10.89
|%
|10.34
|%
|9.69
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|16.87
|$
|16.40
|$
|15.86
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|12.82
|$
|12.29
|$
|11.71
|Shares outstanding
|32,463,311
|32,402,140
|32,265,935
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Kevin Mc Cabe
California Bank of Commerce, N.A.
...
818.637.7065
1 Reconciliations of non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment