Immutep Announces Abstracts Accepted For Presentation At The European Society For Medical Oncology Congress 2025
|Title :
|EFTISARC-NEO: A phase II study of neoadjuvant eftilagimod alpha, pembrolizumab and radiotherapy in patients with resectable soft tissue sarcoma
|Presenter :
|Katarzyna Kozak, M.D., Ph.D., Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology, Warsaw, Poland
|Session Category:
|Proffered Paper
|Session Title:
|Sarcoma
|Presentation # :
|2686O
|Date and Time :
|Sunday, 19 October 2025 at 16:30 – 18:00 PM CET
|Title :
| Eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) combined with 1st line chemo-
immunotherapy in metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) –
Updates from INSIGHT-003 (IKF614)
|Presenter :
|Dr. med. Akin Atmaca, Department of Hematology and Oncology, Krankenhaus Nordwest, UCT-University Cancer Center, Frankfurt, Germany
|Session Category:
|Poster
|Session Title:
|NSCLC, metastatic
|Presentation # :
|1857P
|Date and Time :
|Saturday, 18 October 2025 at 12:00 – 12:45 PM CET
|Title :
|TACTI-004, a double-blinded, randomised phase 3 trial of eftilagimod alfa plus pembrolizumab (P) + chemotherapy (C) vs placebo + P + C in 1st line advanced/metastatic NSCLC
|Presenter :
|Prof. Dr. med. Hans-Georg Kopp, Robert Bosch Hospital, Stuttgart, Germany
|Session Category:
|ePoster
|Session Title:
|NSCLC, metastatic
|Presentation # :
|2086eTiP
Proffered Papers at ESMO are oral presentations of original data of superior quality, followed by expert discussion and perspectives.
Abstracts will be made available on the ESMO website on 13 October 2025 at 00.05 CET. The posters will be available on the Posters & Publications section of Immutep's website after their presentations.
About Immutep
Immutep is a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease. The Company is a pioneer in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and its diversified product portfolio harnesses LAG-3's ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit .
Australian Investors/Media:
Eleanor Pearson, Sodali & Co.
+61 2 9066 4071; ...
U.S. Media:
Chris Basta, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+1 (631) 318 4000; ...
