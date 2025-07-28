Hyperion Defi Purchases Additional $5 Million In HYPE For Kinetiq Ihype Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increases total holdings to 1,535,772 HYPE

Company to host investor webinar on Tuesday, July 29th at 2:00pm ET

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPD) (“Hyperion DeFi” or the“Company”), today announced that it has acquired an additional 108,594 HYPE tokens, expanding its total holdings to 1,535,772 HYPE purchased at an average price of $36.14 per token.

This latest purchase is in preparation of deploying HYPE into Kinetiq's iHYPE (“Institutional HYPE”) pool, a gated smart contract environment that provides access to the iHYPE Liquid Staking Token (LST). iHYPE is available only for select institutional participants that complete KYB/AML verification and compliance onboarding.

“Following the successful launch of our co-branded validator, we continued working closely with the Kinetiq team to begin implementing our HyperEVM DeFi strategy,” said Hyunsu Jung, Chief Investment Officer of Hyperion DeFi.“As the first public company to utilize Kinetiq's institutional-grade liquid staking solution, we are taking key steps to provide shareholders with access to the unique opportunities only available on Hyperliquid.”

Hyperion DeFi expects to earn a passive staking yield while also unlocking capital efficiency with iHYPE, which can be used as collateral on the HyperEVM or with various offchain execution partners. Additionally, the Company will participate in Kinetiq's ongoing kPoints incentive program, positioning it to play an ongoing role in the future growth of the Kinetiq ecosystem.

“The growing collaboration between Kinetiq and Hyperion is setting the standard for institutional engagement with Hyperliquid. As our launch partner for iHYPE, Hyperion continues to demonstrate a commitment to forward-thinking innovation in DeFi and we're thrilled to work together to shape the future of onchain finance,” added Justin Greenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Kinetiq.

This advancement supports Kinetiq's long-term ambition to utilize Hyperliquid's HIP-3 upgrade for an Exchange-as-a-Service offering supported by its cutting-edge staking infrastructure. Hyperion DeFi plans to continue its strategic participation in network growth initiatives available exclusively on Hyperliquid, with a focus on returning value to shareholders.

Investor Webinar

Management of Hyperion DeFi will host an investor webinar on Tuesday, July 29th, at 2:00pm ET to discuss the Company's bold transformation from a digital ophthalmic tech company into the first publicly listed U.S. firm focused on building a strategic treasury around HYPE, the native token of the high-performance Hyperliquid blockchain. A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Interested investors can register for the event here .

About the Hyperliquid Platform and the HYPE Token

Hyperliquid is a layer one blockchain (L1) optimized from the ground up for high frequency, transparent trading. The blockchain includes fully onchain perpetual futures and spot order books, with every order, cancel, trade, and liquidation occurring within 70 millisecond block times. It also hosts the HyperEVM, a general-purpose smart contract platform that, like Ethereum, supports permissionless decentralized financial applications.

HYPE is the native token of Hyperliquid. Staked HYPE in particular provides utility for users via reduced trading fees and increased referral bonuses. Circulating HYPE is autonomously purchased and sequestered by the blockchain itself with the trading fees generated on the network's order books. As of June 2025, more than 25 million HYPE has been sequestered by this mechanism, and the token has become the 12th-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

About Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. is the first U.S. publicly listed company building a long-term strategic treasury of Hyperliquid's native token, HYPE. The Company is focused on providing its shareholders with simplified access to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, one of the fastest growing, highest revenue-generating blockchains in the world. Shareholders benefit from a gradually compounding exposure to HYPE, both from its native staking yield and additional revenues generated from its unique on-chain utility.

Hyperion DeFi is also developing its proprietary Optejet User Filled Device (UFD) that is designed to work with a variety of topical ophthalmic liquids, including artificial tears and lens rewetting products. The Optejet is especially useful in chronic front-of-the-eye diseases due to its ease of use, enhanced safety and tolerability, and potential for superior compliance versus standard eye drops. Together, these benefits may result in higher treatment compliance and better outcomes for patients and providers.

For more information, please visit Hyperiondefi.com.

About Kinetiq

The Kinetiq protocol is built natively on Hyperliquid to further staking initiatives around HYPE, the native token of the Hyperliquid blockchain, beginning with fully onchain, non-custodial liquid staking.

Kinetiq has become one of the fastest growing LSTs, amassing >$600m in TVL (Total Value Locked) within the first week of its launch and cementing its position as the leading liquid staking protocol on Hyperliquid. Kinetiq's iHYPE deployment is the first HYPE staking initiative crafted exclusively for institutional clientele, and comes ready for immediate usage across institutional integrations both within and beyond the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements, our future activities or other future events or conditions, including the estimated market opportunities for our platform technology, the viability of, and risks associated with, our cryptocurrency treasury strategy, the clinical trials that may be necessary in connection with the clearance of the Optejet UFD, and the timing for sales growth of our approved products. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: risks of our clinical trials, including, but not limited to, the potential advantages of our products, and platform technology; the rate and degree of market acceptance and clinical utility of our products; our estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for our products; reliance on third parties to develop and commercialize our products; the ability of us and our partners to timely develop, implement and maintain manufacturing, commercialization and marketing capabilities and strategies for our products; intellectual property risks; changes in legal, regulatory, legislative and geopolitical environments in the markets in which we operate and the impact of these changes on our ability to obtain regulatory approval for our products and product candidates; our competitive position; our ability to raise additional funds to maintain our business operations and to make payments on our debt obligations as and when necessary; and the risks of our cryptocurrency strategy as detailed in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 27, 2025.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Hyperion DeFi does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. Investor Contact:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

...

(646) 751-4363