INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation Of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (“Barnes & Noble” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BNED) complied with federal securities laws. On July 18, 2025, Barnes & Noble disclosed that it was unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 3, 2025 within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense, and that“management believes that the Company may have a potential overstatement of up to $23.0 million in the aggregate to its accounts receivable balance as of its May 3, 2025 fiscal year-end.” Following this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

If you purchased Barnes & Noble stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at ... or Joshua Karr, Esq. at ... , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.



CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

...