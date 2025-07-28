Foundry512 Launches Comprehensive 401(K) Program To Strengthen Employee Value Proposition

Ad agency, Foundry512, partners with Guideline to launches new 401(k) program

- Aaron Henry, CEO and Founder of Foundry512AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Foundry512, a full-service creative advertising agency , today announced the launch of a comprehensive 401(k) retirement savings program for all eligible full-time employees, effective August 2025. The new program features a generous employer match, positioning the agency as a leader in employee benefits within the competitive creative industry.The program, managed by Guideline, provides employees with access to transparent, low-cost retirement planning, offering a seamless digital experience. Foundry512 intends to match 100% of the first 5% of each employee's salary contributions, providing immediate value to participants while supporting long-term financial security.“We believe that when our team members thrive, our agency thrives,” said Aaron Henry, CEO and Founder of Foundry512.“When we invest in our team's financial well-being, we're also strengthening the foundation that drives our ad agency 's continued success.”The 401 (k) Program Highlights Include:Generous Employer Match: 100% match on the first 5% of employee contributionsQuick Eligibility: Full-time employees are eligible after 90 days of employmentUser-Friendly Platform: Guideline's mobile app and dashboard provide real-time tracking and goal-setting toolsFinancial Education: Comprehensive Knowledge Base, educational resources, and optional onboarding supportFlexible Management: Easy contribution adjustments and performance monitoringThe full-service ad agency's partnership with Guideline was a natural match as both value transparency and innovation in the workplace. With Guideline's platform, Foundry512's employees are able to eliminate traditional retirement planning complexity through automatic enrollment options, intuitive interfaces, and integrated financial education resources.The launch of the 401(k) program supports Foundry512's broader talent strategy as the agency continues to expand its capabilities and client base. By offering competitive retirement benefits alongside its culture-forward workplace, Foundry512 strengthens its position as an employer of choice for top creative and strategic talent.Beyond that, team members gain access to personalized financial planning tools, real-time investment tracking, and educational resources that help them make informed decisions. With Foundry512's employer match, employees will now be able to boost their retirement savings and build wealth for a secure financial future.The program includes optional onboarding sessions during open enrollment to ensure all employees can maximize their participation and understanding of available benefits.Program Information: 401(k) enrollment begins August 2025. Eligible employees will receive detailed program information and enrollment supportAbout Foundry512Founded in Austin, Texas, Foundry512 is a full-service creative digital marketing and advertising agency that combines strategic thinking with creative excellence to help brands connect authentically with their audiences. The ad agency delivers innovative solutions across digital, traditional, and emerging media platforms, driving measurable results for clients across diverse industries. Visit their website atAbout GuidelineGuideline is a leading provider of transparent, low-cost 401(k) plans designed to make retirement planning accessible and straightforward. The company's digital-first approach combines user-friendly technology with comprehensive financial education to help employees build secure financial futures. Visit their website at

