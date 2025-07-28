Civil Complaint Filed By Anidjar & Levine, P.A. Against Regal Cinemas Following Security Incident

Anidjar & Levine sue Regal Cinemas after a teen girl is assaulted by a guard; suit claims failure to properly hire, train, and supervise staff.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The law firm of Anidjar & Levine , P.A., based in South Florida, has filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of a minor plaintiff identified in court filings as K.M.B. Doe against Regal Cinemas, as well as private security firms DeltCorp and Knights Security. The lawsuit stems from a reported incident that occurred January 14, 2023. at a Regal movie theater in South Florida.

Details of the Case as Alleged in Court Documents:

According to the filed civil complaint, K.M.B. Doe, a 15-year-old girl, was assaulted by an on-duty security guard after attending a movie and waiting for transportation. The court filing alleges that the guard lured her into an unoccupied theater auditorium and committed the assault. It also alleges that the assailant made threats to prevent the victim from reporting the incident.

Court records indicate that the individual named in connection with the assault was later arrested, charged, and convicted in a separate criminal proceeding, and is currently serving a prison sentence. No further interpretation of criminal proceedings is offered in this civil filing.

The complaint alleges that the security guard involved was not licensed by the State of Florida as a security officer, had previously been denied a Statewide Firearms License, and had a prior criminal conviction for domestic violence. These facts, as alleged in the filing, form the basis for the plaintiff's claims of negligence and failure to conduct proper vetting by the theater operator and associated security contractors.

Legal Claims Presented in the Lawsuit:

The complaint alleges that Regal Cinemas, along with DeltCorp and Knights Security, breached their duty of care to provide a safe environment for patrons.

The Suit Asserts Failures In:

Hiring and background screening of security personnel

Supervision and oversight of individuals placed in authority

Enforcement of safety protocols in public venues

Anidjar & Levine argue in the filing that these alleged failures enabled a situation in which a minor was exposed to harm by someone entrusted with public safety.

Relief Sought:

The civil complaint seeks compensatory damages for the physical, emotional, and psychological trauma experienced by the minor plaintiff. It also seeks punitive damages, as permitted under Florida law, based on the extent of the alleged negligence. Based on the facts uncovered to date by the firm, it is anticipated KMB Doe's legal team will seek punitive damages.

In addition to monetary relief, the lawsuit calls for Regal Cinemas to evaluate and revise its internal security policies, particularly regarding the vetting and training of armed security staff, according to the filing.

About the Law Firm:

Anidjar & Levine, P.A. is a Fort Lauderdale-based law firm that provides legal services across Florida, specializing in personal injury , premises liability, and civil litigation. Led by attorneys Marc Anidjar and Glen Levine, the firm represents individuals and families seeking justice and accountability through the courts.

Case No.: 2023-CA-3586

