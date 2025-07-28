Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shooting in Bangkok Leaves Six Dead

2025-07-28 08:01:07
(MENAFN) The death toll from a mass shooting in Bangkok's capital has risen to six, as a critically wounded security guard succumbed to their injuries on Monday.

The suspected gunman opened fire at the Or Tor Kor Market, located in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok.

According to a news agency, four individuals were killed before the shooter turned the weapon on himself.

Among the victims were four security officers, a market vendor, and the shooter himself.

Authorities have identified the gunman as a 61-year-old former security guard who had once worked at the same company as the slain security personnel.

Following the tragic event, the suspect was found sitting on a bench in the middle of the market, where he took his own life.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the motive behind the attack.

