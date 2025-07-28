403
Türkiye's IDEF Secures USD9 Billion in Deals
(MENAFN) The International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 concluded last week, resulting in agreements valued at $9 billion, as confirmed by Haluk Gorgun, the head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat, on Sunday evening.
Gorgun took to X to highlight that the event exemplified Turkey's engineering expertise, export ambitions, and strategic intentions on the global defense stage.
The 17th edition of the prestigious six-day IDEF fair, which began on Tuesday, took place across multiple venues, including the Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina.
The event was orchestrated by KFA Fairs, with backing from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, while Anadolu served as the global communications partner.
IDEF 2025 attracted 1,491 participating companies, delegations from 103 nations, and 231 official visits, along with more than 120,000 visitors.
According to Gorgun, the fair presented over 1,100 products for the first time.
In total, 270 signing ceremonies took place, securing deals valued at $9 billion, with 65% of these agreements focused on exports.
Gorgun emphasized, "These figures are not just trade fair results, but a global reflection of our commitment to domestic production and our strategic defense architecture."
