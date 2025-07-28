Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye's IDEF Secures USD9 Billion in Deals

Türkiye's IDEF Secures USD9 Billion in Deals


2025-07-28 07:53:00
(MENAFN) The International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 concluded last week, resulting in agreements valued at $9 billion, as confirmed by Haluk Gorgun, the head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat, on Sunday evening.

Gorgun took to X to highlight that the event exemplified Turkey's engineering expertise, export ambitions, and strategic intentions on the global defense stage.

The 17th edition of the prestigious six-day IDEF fair, which began on Tuesday, took place across multiple venues, including the Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina.

The event was orchestrated by KFA Fairs, with backing from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, while Anadolu served as the global communications partner.

IDEF 2025 attracted 1,491 participating companies, delegations from 103 nations, and 231 official visits, along with more than 120,000 visitors.

According to Gorgun, the fair presented over 1,100 products for the first time.

In total, 270 signing ceremonies took place, securing deals valued at $9 billion, with 65% of these agreements focused on exports.

Gorgun emphasized, "These figures are not just trade fair results, but a global reflection of our commitment to domestic production and our strategic defense architecture."

MENAFN28072025000045017167ID1109851088

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search