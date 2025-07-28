403
25 nations, EU criticize 'inhumane killing' of civilians in Gaza
(MENAFN) On Monday, more than 25 countries—including the UK, Australia, Japan—and the European Union condemned Israel’s “inhumane killing” of civilians in Gaza and called for an immediate end to the conflict in the besieged territory.
In a joint statement, foreign ministers from these nations, along with EU Commissioner Hadja Lahbib, expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis, saying the suffering of Gaza’s civilians has reached unprecedented levels.
The statement criticized Israel’s aid delivery system as dangerous and destabilizing, depriving Gazans of their dignity. It condemned the slow and limited provision of aid and the killing of civilians, including children, who are simply trying to access basic necessities like food and water.
The ministers labeled the deaths of more than 800 Palestinians since the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began operations in May as “horrifying,” and called Israel’s denial of essential aid “unacceptable.” They urged Israel to comply with international humanitarian law.
The statement also condemned the ongoing detention of hostages by Hamas, calling for their immediate and unconditional release. Hamas captured around 250 Israeli hostages during its October 7, 2023 attack, with about 20 still believed to be alive.
The countries called on Israel to lift all restrictions on humanitarian aid and allow the UN and aid organizations to carry out their life-saving work safely and effectively.
They emphasized the need for all parties to protect civilians and uphold international law, rejecting proposals to forcibly relocate Palestinians into a so-called “humanitarian city” as completely unacceptable and a violation of international humanitarian law. The group strongly opposed any attempts to alter the territory’s demographic or political status.
Finally, the statement reaffirmed full support for ongoing efforts by the US, Qatar, and Egypt to secure an immediate, unconditional, and lasting ceasefire.
