Centene Corporation Investigated For Securities Fraud Violations - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - CNC

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Centene Corporation ("Centene" or "the Company") (NYSE: CNC ) for violations of the securities laws.

INVESTIGATION DETAILS: The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Wall Street Journal published an article on July 1, 2025, titled: "Centene Shares Plunge After Pulling Guidance." According to the Journal, "Warning that its earnings will fall well short of expectations, managed-care giant Centene withdrew its financial guidance for 2025, causing its shares to plunge in after-hours trading Tuesday." Based on this news, shares of Centene dropped 36.6% in morning trading on July 2, 2025.

