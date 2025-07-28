403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French Premier Criticizes EU, US Trade Deal
(MENAFN) On Monday, the French Prime Minister strongly criticized the recent EU-US trade agreement, calling it a "dark day" for the European Union and an indication of its "submission."
Francois Bayrou expressed his dissatisfaction in a post on X, emphasizing how this deal marked a moment when an alliance of free nations, once united to safeguard their values and interests, had now surrendered to external pressures.
The trade deal between the US and the EU, which was announced on Sunday, involves the implementation of 15% tariffs.
This agreement ended months of uncertainty surrounding the issue. US President Donald Trump made the announcement after meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland.
Earlier discussions had suggested the possibility of a much harsher tariff rate of 30%.
As part of the agreement, the EU has committed to investing $600 billion in the US, while also agreeing to purchase $750 billion worth of US energy and military equipment.
Francois Bayrou expressed his dissatisfaction in a post on X, emphasizing how this deal marked a moment when an alliance of free nations, once united to safeguard their values and interests, had now surrendered to external pressures.
The trade deal between the US and the EU, which was announced on Sunday, involves the implementation of 15% tariffs.
This agreement ended months of uncertainty surrounding the issue. US President Donald Trump made the announcement after meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland.
Earlier discussions had suggested the possibility of a much harsher tariff rate of 30%.
As part of the agreement, the EU has committed to investing $600 billion in the US, while also agreeing to purchase $750 billion worth of US energy and military equipment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment