Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


French Premier Criticizes EU, US Trade Deal

2025-07-28 07:45:26
(MENAFN) On Monday, the French Prime Minister strongly criticized the recent EU-US trade agreement, calling it a "dark day" for the European Union and an indication of its "submission."

Francois Bayrou expressed his dissatisfaction in a post on X, emphasizing how this deal marked a moment when an alliance of free nations, once united to safeguard their values and interests, had now surrendered to external pressures.

The trade deal between the US and the EU, which was announced on Sunday, involves the implementation of 15% tariffs.

This agreement ended months of uncertainty surrounding the issue. US President Donald Trump made the announcement after meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland.

Earlier discussions had suggested the possibility of a much harsher tariff rate of 30%.

As part of the agreement, the EU has committed to investing $600 billion in the US, while also agreeing to purchase $750 billion worth of US energy and military equipment.

