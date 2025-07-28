Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel’s Defense Minister Threatens Gaza


2025-07-28 07:41:50
(MENAFN) On Monday, Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, issued a stern warning, threatening to unleash “the gates of hell” on the Gaza Strip if Hamas does not release Israeli hostages.

Katz's remark came during a ceremony in Holon, near Tel Aviv, where buildings destroyed in Israeli missile strikes last month were being demolished.

“If Hamas does not release the hostages, the gates of hell will open in Gaza,” he said, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Katz further described the ongoing conflict as a “complex war” that surpasses previous engagements, signaling that Israel was nearing critical stages that would require tough decisions.

“This is leadership and we are responsible, not the prosecutor and not anyone else,” he declared, highlighting the accountability of Israel’s leadership in the conflict.

Hamas has consistently proposed a deal to release all Israeli captives in exchange for an end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected these conditions, insisting instead on the disarmament of Palestinian resistance groups and indicating that Israel may reoccupy Gaza in the future.

Current Israeli estimates indicate that 58 hostages are still in Gaza, with 20 of them believed to be alive.

At the same time, more than 10,100 Palestinians are reportedly incarcerated in Israeli prisons under harsh conditions.

Human rights organizations from both Palestine and Israel have documented cases of abuse, including torture, malnutrition, and neglect of medical needs.

Criticism of Netanyahu has grown, with the opposition and the families of the hostages accusing him of prolonging the conflict to placate his far-right coalition allies and safeguard his political position.

