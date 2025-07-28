403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel’s Defense Minister Threatens Gaza
(MENAFN) On Monday, Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, issued a stern warning, threatening to unleash “the gates of hell” on the Gaza Strip if Hamas does not release Israeli hostages.
Katz's remark came during a ceremony in Holon, near Tel Aviv, where buildings destroyed in Israeli missile strikes last month were being demolished.
“If Hamas does not release the hostages, the gates of hell will open in Gaza,” he said, underscoring the gravity of the situation.
Katz further described the ongoing conflict as a “complex war” that surpasses previous engagements, signaling that Israel was nearing critical stages that would require tough decisions.
“This is leadership and we are responsible, not the prosecutor and not anyone else,” he declared, highlighting the accountability of Israel’s leadership in the conflict.
Hamas has consistently proposed a deal to release all Israeli captives in exchange for an end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the release of Palestinian prisoners.
However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected these conditions, insisting instead on the disarmament of Palestinian resistance groups and indicating that Israel may reoccupy Gaza in the future.
Current Israeli estimates indicate that 58 hostages are still in Gaza, with 20 of them believed to be alive.
At the same time, more than 10,100 Palestinians are reportedly incarcerated in Israeli prisons under harsh conditions.
Human rights organizations from both Palestine and Israel have documented cases of abuse, including torture, malnutrition, and neglect of medical needs.
Criticism of Netanyahu has grown, with the opposition and the families of the hostages accusing him of prolonging the conflict to placate his far-right coalition allies and safeguard his political position.
Katz's remark came during a ceremony in Holon, near Tel Aviv, where buildings destroyed in Israeli missile strikes last month were being demolished.
“If Hamas does not release the hostages, the gates of hell will open in Gaza,” he said, underscoring the gravity of the situation.
Katz further described the ongoing conflict as a “complex war” that surpasses previous engagements, signaling that Israel was nearing critical stages that would require tough decisions.
“This is leadership and we are responsible, not the prosecutor and not anyone else,” he declared, highlighting the accountability of Israel’s leadership in the conflict.
Hamas has consistently proposed a deal to release all Israeli captives in exchange for an end to the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the release of Palestinian prisoners.
However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected these conditions, insisting instead on the disarmament of Palestinian resistance groups and indicating that Israel may reoccupy Gaza in the future.
Current Israeli estimates indicate that 58 hostages are still in Gaza, with 20 of them believed to be alive.
At the same time, more than 10,100 Palestinians are reportedly incarcerated in Israeli prisons under harsh conditions.
Human rights organizations from both Palestine and Israel have documented cases of abuse, including torture, malnutrition, and neglect of medical needs.
Criticism of Netanyahu has grown, with the opposition and the families of the hostages accusing him of prolonging the conflict to placate his far-right coalition allies and safeguard his political position.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment