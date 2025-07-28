Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany criticizes Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s assistance delivery arrangement

2025-07-28 07:37:04
(MENAFN) Germany has criticized the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) for its controversial and insufficient distribution of relief aid in the Gaza Strip, according to recent reports. The GHF, an American organization supported by Israel, began operations in Gaza in late May after Israel cut off supplies in March, bypassing the UN and established NGOs. However, the group has faced heavy criticism from Palestinians and international bodies due to numerous casualties linked to its activities.

In response to questions from the opposition Green Party, Germany’s Foreign Ministry stated that it is clear the aid is not adequately reaching civilians and that the GHF’s relief distribution does not adhere to humanitarian principles. The ministry emphasized its commitment to investigating incidents where people were harmed while attempting to receive aid.

Germany also confirmed it does not provide state funding to the GHF nor has any plans to do so. The letter described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “unbearable,” stressing the urgent need to alleviate suffering and improve conditions in full compliance with humanitarian law.

Earlier in July, the European Union echoed these concerns, condemning the conditions at GHF-operated food distribution centers as “untenable” and calling for an end to the associated violence. An EU spokesperson clarified that the bloc neither finances nor cooperates with the GHF and stressed that humanitarian aid must remain neutral, coordinated by the UN, and free from politicization or militarization.

Since October 2023, Israeli military actions have resulted in over 57,000 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, devastating Gaza’s infrastructure and causing severe shortages of food and medical supplies. Several Palestinians have recently died while trying to access humanitarian aid linked to the GHF.

