China criticizes assaults on civilians in Gaza

2025-07-28 07:35:01
(MENAFN) China strongly condemned the recent Israeli attacks targeting civilians in Gaza, emphasizing its opposition to violations of international law by Tel Aviv.

At a press briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated, “We oppose and condemn any actions that harm civilians and breach international legal standards.” He stressed that civilians must not be targeted and that the safety of international humanitarian workers must be protected.

The comments followed deadly strikes by Israeli forces on Sunday that killed at least 93 Palestinians and wounded over 100, worsening an already severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Guo expressed hope that all parties would soon agree on a ceasefire, de-escalate tensions, and help alleviate the humanitarian suffering in the region.

Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have resulted in nearly 59,000 Palestinian deaths, predominantly women and children, devastating Gaza’s infrastructure, healthcare, and food supply.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in the enclave.

