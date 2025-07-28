Institute For Portfolio Alternatives Wins 2025 Dotcomm Platinum Award For New Website
Recognizes brand evolution, celebrate user-centric journey
WASHINGTON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) is proud to announce that it has received a 2025 dotCOMM Platinum Award in the New Website category, the highest recognition for associations, in honor of the launch of its redesigned website as part of its 2024 brand relaunch.
The dotCOMM Awards are an international competition honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication. The Platinum Award is presented to organizations whose work represents the very best in terms of quality, creativity, and digital impact.
The new IPA website was designed to reflect and extend the high-touch, member-first experience that defines the IPA community. It brings the IPA brand to life through a bold, intuitive, and modern digital experience, one that is easy to navigate, engaging to explore, and built to deliver real-time value to IPA members and stakeholders.
"Our website redesign was about more than just a new look, it was about creating a platform that reflects the vibrant, high-performing community we serve," said Anya Coverman, President and CEO of the IPA. "This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of our team and partners in delivering a best-in-class digital experience that empowers our members and tells the evolving story of our industry."
To experience the award-winning website, visit: .
About the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives
The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) serves as the leading industry voice for alternative investments. IPA is the preeminent trade organization championing alternatives-including private real estate, private credit, private equity, infrastructure, and other alternative assets. IPA hosts innovative events and conferences, offering world-class networking opportunities and educational resources, while also engaging in impactful advocacy at both federal and state levels.
More information on IPA can be found at , or follow IPA on LinkedIn .
Media Contact
Erik Rancatore
[email protected]
202.548.7190
