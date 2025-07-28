Health Insurance And Policy Expert Elizabeth Goodman Joins FTI Consulting's Healthcare And Life Sciences Practice
Dr. Goodman, who is based in Washington, D.C., joins FTI Consulting with more than 30 years of experience in healthcare, health insurance and health law and policy at the state and federal levels, including a focus on Medicare, Medicaid and long-term services and supports. Dr. Goodman has a deep understanding of regulatory and operational challenges facing healthcare payers and providers.
In her role at FTI Consulting, Dr. Goodman will help healthcare and life sciences payers and providers navigate the increasingly complex and polarized healthcare business environment. She will advise C-suite, boards and senior executives in the challenging work of balancing competing goals of enhancing brand equity, managing stakeholder expectations and relationships, and mitigating financial and reputational risks, while minimizing political and regulatory pressures and elevating executive profiles.
“Liz is an accomplished leader and brings with her a deep understanding of the healthcare industry and its evolving business and regulatory environment,” said Lauren Crawford Shaver , Americas Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences for the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting.“She will play a key role in working with FTI Consulting's global multidisciplinary healthcare and life sciences team to help clients build differentiated growth strategies enhanced by integrated solutions in communications, crisis management, risk and investigations and business transformation.”
Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Dr. Goodman served as Chief Legal and Public Affairs Officer at Commonwealth Care Alliance (“CCA”) where she was responsible for CCA's legal, corporate governance, public relations, public policy and federal and state government affairs functions. Prior to CCA, she served as Executive Vice President of Government Affairs and Innovation at America's Health Insurance Plans (“AHIP”), the national trade association representing the health insurance industry.
Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Goodman said,“Everyone in healthcare is grappling with mounting pressures, including regulatory shifts, evolving care models and changing patient, payer and provider expectations. I look forward to working with the impressive roster of experts at FTI Consulting as we work with payers, providers and other healthcare and life sciences organizations to identify strategies and solutions to address a growing list of business-critical challenges.”
Dr. Goodman's hiring continues the expansion of the Healthcare and Life Sciences practice within the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting and follows the recent appointments of public affairs and corporate reputation professionals Shelley DuBois, Brian Doheny, Audrey Jackson, Shana Marino, Emma Winstead, Ian Flowers and Grace McDonnell.
