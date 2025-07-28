The Safety Net Tightens: What Safework NSW's Expansion Means For Employers

TONSLEY, AUSTRALIA, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SafeWork NSW has entered a new era as a stand-alone regulator as of 1 July 2025. Backed by a $128 million NSW Government investment, the agency is expanding its frontline force with 50 new inspectors – half of whom will focus specifically on rising psychosocial hazards like bullying and harassment.The expansion signals a more proactive, visible enforcement presence across the state.“SafeWork NSW data reveals that one person dies each week in a work-related incident, while psychological injury claims have surged 30% over the past four years, outpacing physical injury claims,” says Stephen Blackie, Portfolio Director for the Workplace Health & Safety Show.“This injection of resources will allow SafeWork NSW to scale up its support, advisory visits, enforcement actions and prosecutions. It's a clear signal to employers, HR teams and safety professionals: if your safety strategy isn't in line with regulations and best practices standards, it's time to act.”“We are pleased to announce that the registrations to attend the industry's premier event – Workplace Health and Safety Show , are now open, and the timing couldn't be better. We have seen an uptick in requests from the industry for content that address their key pain points, and an exciting increase in the range and breath of exhibitors who want to be part of this event” says Stephen.SafeWork NSW will be among the key exhibitors at the Workplace Health and Safety Show, returning to Sydney Showground from 22–23 October 2025, to align with National Safe Work Month.The two-day program features expert-led seminars on pressing topics such as mental health, safety culture, and new silica regulations, among others. With over 40 hours of free educational content, these seminars are a must-attend for anyone responsible for safety, compliance or worker wellbeing.The exhibition floor will showcase over 200 leading brands, including SafeWork NSW, Medibank, HSI Donesafe, ecoPortal, WeldClass, SafetyCulture, Maxisafe, and AutogenAI, offering everything from advanced PPE to AI-driven compliance tools.Networking events, panel discussions and meetups will connect professionals with peers, mentors and industry leaders for collaborative problem-solving and fresh insights.A Launchpad for Safety Innovation: The Pitch OffThe Show also sets the stage for the Pitch Off - a unique opportunity for innovators to present cutting-edge workplace safety ideas, products, or research. In partnership with EML Group, The Pitch Off offers $50,000 in funding to the most promising concept, judged live at the Show.“We're seeking original, game-changing ideas that can drive real impact across Australian workplaces,” says Stephen.Submissions close 15 August 2025. Full entry details are available at .Visitor registration for Workplace Health and Safety Show Sydney is now open and free at the show website . Don't miss this chance to stay ahead of regulatory shifts and join the safety conversation shaping the future of work.EndsPictures:.Workplace Health and Safety ShowAbout the Workplace Health & Safety ShowWorkplace Health & Safety Show is Australia's largest free-to-attend exhibition and conference dedicated to health and safety. Packed full of exhibits, live demos, seminars, workshops, networking - and attended by thousands of health and safety professionals - this all-encompassing event provides the knowledge, tools, resources and connections you need to strengthen your safety culture and improve performance and engagement.The event attracts thousands of professionals responsible for occupational health and safety and workforce wellbeing at Australia's largest companies and worksites, including safety, health and environmental buyers and end-users to safety resellers and retailers, senior executives and HSE professionals, people and culture professionals, contractors as well as safety managers and supervisors.When and where:Sydney, 22-23 October 2025 | The Dome, Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic ParkBrisbane: 25-26 March 2026 | Brisbane Convention & Exhibition CentreMelbourne: 20-21 May 2026 | Melbourne Convention & Exhibition CentreWebsite:About National MediaNational Media unites industry communities and connects buyers and sellers through major exhibitions, content-rich events and targeted digital solutions. We enable businesses to access new markets and opportunities, reach and meet new customers and suppliers, showcase and discover products and solutions, share information and conduct business. We've been shaping industries and supporting our customers to connect and flourish since 1993.Website:For editorial enquiries please contact:

