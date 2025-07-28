Caring Senior Service Of Waco Owners Open Second Location In Georgetown, Texas

"Dustin and Rebecca are the epitome of the kind of dedicated and compassionate individuals that make up the Caring Senior Service family, and we're excited to see them grow into multi-unit owners," said Caring Senior Service CEO and founder Jeff Salter. "Their experience in caring for an aging parent has given them an insight that guides their decisions when meeting the needs of their clients. We are certain they will have the same success at their Georgetown location that they have seen at their Waco site."

The Rauches are both trained physical therapists with a passion for senior care. The couple became interested in the home care industry after caring for Dustin Rauch's mother, who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Rebecca's parents also had a live-in caregiver, so the couple saw firsthand how valuable a home care worker can be to families caring for an older relative.

"As physical therapists, we frequently worked with patients who needed extra care at home, and many did not have local family members who could help," Rebecca Rauch said. "It was through our personal experiences and work in the healthcare community as therapists that we saw an opportunity to provide the Waco area with high-quality at-home care. After doing our research, we knew that Caring Senior Service had a proven track record and would be a supportive brand."

"With the success of our Waco location, we were ready to expand into Georgetown, and the team at Caring have been a tremendous help in that expansion," Dustin Rauch said. "We love knowing that our businesses are helping others as they go through a difficult time in their lives."

Caring Senior Service of Georgetown offers respite care, transportation, meal preparation, companionship, medication reminders and other personal care services to seniors and others who need assistance.

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, people with disabilities, and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living, such as bathing, personal care, running errands, and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the United States.

Caring Senior Service has been named one of Franchise Business Review's top franchises in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, and is a leader in the use of technology and artificial intelligence in the senior care industry. At the heart of the organization is its GreatCare® method, a commitment to dependable service, quality care solutions, and active involvement that ensures every client receives the highest standard of compassionate, personalized care.

