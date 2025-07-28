Brennan Investment Group Promotes Dan Smith To Senior Vice President

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dan will oversee Brennan's acquisition efforts across the Chicago, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis regions. His success is the result of a tireless work ethic, commitment to continuous improvement, and a collaborative, team-oriented approach. Dan has consistently demonstrated a strong ability to identify and execute high-value investment opportunities consistent with the firm's strategic goals.

"Dan's trajectory at Brennan has been nothing short of remarkable," said Jack Brennan, Managing Principal of the Midwest Region . "His ability to identify and execute on complex investment opportunities-paired with his team-first mentality-has made him an invaluable asset to our platform."

In his new role as Senior Vice President , Dan will continue to lead acquisition efforts in his core regions, while also supporting the asset management and monetization of those investments. His focus will remain on value-add investments, ground-up development projects, industrial outdoor storage opportunities, and other opportunistic strategies for the firm.

"Dan has proven himself as a skilled dealmaker and a true team player," said Kevin Brennan, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer . "His promotion is well-deserved, and we look forward to watching him continue to thrive in this expanded leadership role. Dan's promotion underscores Brennan Investment Group's commitment to recognizing and rewarding talent that drives results and upholds the firm's core values."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 57 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

