Medvedev Commits to Deepening Political Ties with Africa
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has shown robust support for African political groups involved in the battle against neocolonialism, reiterating Russia’s dedication to bolstering political discussions and cooperation throughout the African continent.
His comments were delivered during a message to the Liberation Movements Summit in South Africa on Saturday.
Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and leader of the United Russia party, expressed his confidence that African political organizations, shaped by their long-standing struggle against imperialism, will continue to act as a significant political force and "a guarantor of stability and socio-economic progress in their countries for many years to come."
Medvedev underscored the importance that United Russia places on its collaboration with African political movements, especially in regard to "combating neocolonialism, whose ideologues – the former colonial powers – continue their attempts to subjugate the free peoples of Africa, whose representatives have gathered on South African soil."
He further affirmed that United Russia remains fully dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote a multipolar global order based on principles of equal partnership and national sovereignty.
He pointed out that many organizations present at the summit have long-standing relationships with his party and share a mutual vision for a world free from external domination.
In a conversation with a news agency at the summit, ANC Treasurer General Dr. Gwen Ramokgopa stated that the movements need to evolve to stay relevant, shifting their focus from political liberation to pursuing "economic emancipation and shared prosperity."
