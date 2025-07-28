Bi/Multispecific Drugs In Oncology Analytical Service 1,400 Drugs With 1,481 Clinical Trials And 481 Targets Across 167 Tumor Types

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introducing the Bi/Multispecific Drugs in Oncology Analytical Tool – revolutionizing cancer care with precision, immune activation, and therapeutic potential. In 2024/25, 278 new drugs highlighted rapid innovation. Stay ahead with data-driven insights, track trends, and seize opportunities in this dynamic field.

The world of bi- and multispecific drugs is transforming cancer treatment, unlocking new levels of precision, immune activation, and therapeutic potential. However, with rapid advancements, fierce competition, and an ever-expanding pipeline, staying ahead requires more than just insights - it demands up-to-date intelligence, strategic foresight, and data-driven decision-making.

In 2024/25 alone, the oncology pipeline saw a surge of innovation, with 278 new bi/multispecific drugs, over 800 drugs with events, and 8,566 total events spanning 2,120 total drug programs - a clear signal of the accelerating pace and complexity in this space.

Introducing the Bi/Multispecific Drugs in Oncology Analytical Tool - your comprehensive solution to navigate this dynamic field, track emerging trends, and capitalize on groundbreaking opportunities.

The Ultimate Tool for Exploring What Makes This Field So Exciting



Dual & Multi-Targeting for Unmatched Precision: Overcome tumor heterogeneity and resistance like never before.

Next-Gen Drug Engineering: Innovations in protein engineering, immune modulation, and checkpoint targeting are reshaping oncology.

The Future of Personalized Medicine: Bi/multispecific drugs are leading the shift towards tailored, precision-based cancer therapies. Unprecedented Market Growth: With a rapidly expanding pipeline, now is the time to invest in transformative oncology solutions.

The impact? A rapidly growing clinical pipeline, breakthrough FDA approvals, and a surge in investment opportunities - making the bi/multispecific field one of the most exciting frontiers in oncology today.

6 Game-Changing Benefits for You

With the Bi/Multispecific Drugs in Oncology Analytical Tool, you will:



Track the Competitive Landscape - monitor active organizations, new drugs, targets, and technologies

Accelerate Licensing & Partnerships - access top biotech developers, BD&L contacts, and academic projects

Power High-Impact Reports & Presentations - fuel data-driven decisions with near real-time market intelligence - all exportable in ready-made graphs and tables.

Engage Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) - connect with clinical and scientific experts shaping the field

Find the Right Investors - tap into a network of oncology-focused funding partners Stay Ahead of Industry Events - analyze data from top global oncology conferences (AACR, ASCO, ESMO, ASH, and more)

Your Bi/Multispecifics in Oncology Analytical Tool is never out of date thanks to continuous updates and monthly email alerts highlighting the latest developments in the field.

You will have thousands of drugs, targets, companies, clinical trials, deals, and much more at your fingertips. See below for a breakdown of near-real-time coverage.

Support & Inspiration at Your Fingertips

Leverage expertise as your virtual business development team - ready when you are. The 24/7 support ensures help is always available, while rich library of How-to Training Videos empowers you with proven best practices.

From competitive pipeline analysis to real-world case studies submitted by fellow users, you'll find actionable insights designed to elevate your work.

A Tool That Grows With You

Unlike static reports that offer just a snapshot in time, the Analytical Tools provide a full year of online access - complete with near real-time updates, new features, pipeline alerts, and dedicated support. When you're ready to go further, you can seamlessly renew your access or upgrade to the industry-leading full-service platform: 1stOncology - your comprehensive partner in oncology drug development.

Secure Your Access to Unrivaled Intelligence for Strategic Decision-Making in Oncology Drug Development



This tool is powered by an award-winning, artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced intelligence platform with over 25 years of expertise in oncology, delivering uniquely comprehensive business, competitive and clinical intelligence across all stages of oncology drug development.

For business development and search & evaluation, it provides unmatched visibility into the global oncology landscape - spanning technologies, targets, start-ups to pharma, and academic-commercial opportunities - making it a powerful deal book with integrated licensing contacts and thousands of past deals.

In clinical development, the tool features an industry-leading biomarker intelligence panel of over 3,000 biomarkers and tracks their roles as stratifying, predictive, and pharmacodynamic markers, alongside companion diagnostic initiatives from early stage to approval. Proprietary early success/failure indicators spotlight clinical leaders and laggards, helping you monitor and anticipate shifts in the evolving landscape.

Our clinical trial intelligence goes beyond endpoints, capturing dosage details, resistance mechanisms, adverse events, food effects, trial phase and status progression, first-in-human (FIH) studies, tumor stage/grade, and line of therapy (LoT) - offering a complete view of the trial landscape.

We simplify the complexity of combination therapy development, breaking down targets, drug modalities, indications, and trial stages to create a map of evolving strategies for fast, strategic decision-making. Finally, we integrate Real-World Evidence (RWE) with multi-point analytics tailored to any development stage. Whether segmented by drug modality, co-medication profiles, or biomarker clusters, the tool enables deep, contextual insights - driving faster, smarter, and evidence-based decisions in oncology research and development.

Coverage Breakdown from your Bi/Multispecific Drugs in Oncology Analytical Tool

Competitor Overview



Organizations Monitored: 870+

Organization Types

Corporate: 743

Private: 435

Public: 248

Academic: 89

Startup: 90

Cancer Ctr/Hospital: 38 Big Pharma/Biotech: 34

Top 5 Drug Developers:



Amgen

Hoffmann-La Roche (incl. Genentech)

J&J

Xencor Biocytogen

Top 5 Nations:



USA

China

South Korea

UK Germany

Pipeline



Total No Drugs: 1,400+

Discovery: 420+

Preclinical: 1,130+

Phase 1: 300+

Phase 2: 200+

Phase 3: 23

Pre-registration:

Marketed: 21

Targets: 481

Tumor Types: 167

Clinical Trials: 1,481

Clinical Biomarkers: 464 Drugs in Combination Therapies: 197

Deals & Alliances



No. Deals (Last 5 Years): 350

BD&L Contacts: >1,800 World-Wide Academic Commercial Opportunity Projects: 17

Funding & Investors



Funding (Last 5 Years): >1,100 Top Investors: 231

