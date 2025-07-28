MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Network Consulting Services Market Reach USD 27.9 Billion by 2031 | Growing at 6.7% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global network consulting services market was valued at $14.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $27.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.A surge in internet penetration, rise in consumer awareness of network consulting services and an increase in the need for flexible and upgraded network infrastructure drive the growth of the global network consulting services market. However, high server downtime and cost related to server consultancy system restrict the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of machine learning (ML) and big data analytics such as the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) in rapid development in IT and wireless networking technologies are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 204 Pages) at:Network consulting services industry employ a comprehensive strategy to assist customers in tackling the possibilities and difficulties presented by their networking infrastructure. These offer targeted audiences full lifecycle services, including strategy, evaluation, design, implementation, continuing management, and analysis. Businesses require the appropriate technology to provide agility and security while working on a digital platform; as a result, an important factor anticipated to propel the worldwide network consulting services market during the projected period is the growing need for technology implementation. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to be driven by rising in consumer awareness of network consulting services and an increase in the need for flexible and upgraded network infrastructure.Competitive analysis and profiles of the major network consulting services market players, such as Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. are provided in this report.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global network consulting services market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Increase in acceptance of cloud computing solutions, digitalization, artificial intelligence and machine learning have positively impacted the growth of the network consulting services market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in spending capabilities, owing to the rapid development of wireless 5G infrastructure, the proliferation of smart devices, rise in the number of software & IT infrastructure providers, and advancement in the e-commerce sector.Based on type, the network designing & planning segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global network consulting services market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. Widespread acceptability of superior network planning and design that are cost-effective and have higher connectivity performance has motivated the network consulting services market to expand.Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fourths of the global network consulting services market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031, as large enterprises can deploy network consulting services depending on the network infrastructure, organization's business functioning, and quality requirements.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (204 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Covid-19 Scenario● The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global network consulting services market, as network consulting services have become increasingly popular during the lockdown.● Many companies and individuals have started performing remote employment since the pandemic. Businesses require the appropriate technologies to provide network infrastructure agility and security for remote working. When making any additional modifications to the network, firms may use network consulting services to identify their network risks and weaknesses.Enquiry Before Buying:Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:1. Route Optimization Software Market2. Web application firewall marketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

