‘Unprecedented’ Ukrainian drone assault murders one
(MENAFN) A large-scale Ukrainian drone strike on Russia’s Leningrad Region resulted in the death of one civilian and left three others injured, Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko reported on Telegram. According to him, over 50 drones were used in the attack, which took place early Sunday morning.
Most of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were intercepted by local air defenses, but some managed to hit residential buildings, sparking fires. Among the injured were a woman and two young individuals. Drozdenko described the attack as “unprecedented,” noting that 51 drones were shot down in total.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that nearly 100 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted in Russian airspace overnight. Despite ongoing diplomatic talks in Istanbul, Kiev has escalated large-scale drone raids targeting multiple Russian regions.
These drone strikes have frequently hit civilian infrastructure and residential areas, which Russia labels as “terrorist attacks” aimed deliberately at civilians. Recent strikes include two attacks on residential buildings in Voronezh that injured nearly 30 people, including children. Additionally, a drone strike on Sochi’s resort area killed two women and injured more than a dozen others. Another attack targeted a passenger train in Russia’s Krasnodar Region just days earlier.
The drone attacks coincide with continued efforts for peace negotiations, though no ceasefire has yet been reached. Humanitarian progress, including prisoner exchanges, remains a focal point in talks between the two countries.
