The Leela Hyderabad Launches A Modern Urban Spa 'NILA'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 28th July 20205: The Leela Hyderabad announces the launch of NILA, its state-of-art, four-storey wellness and spa sanctuary destination that marks a new chapter in the city's luxury landscape. Seamlessly attached to the hotel yet with its own private entrance, NILA offers a transformative spa and fitness experience for in-house guests in addition to Hyderabad's wellness-conscious community.
Spread across 18,400 sq. ft., NILA brings together traditional Indian healing philosophies with the best of modern science and design. Each of its levels has been thoughtfully planned to offer a layered wellness journey - from ground to rooftop. Guests begin at the ground level with access to the NILA Wellness Café, serving curated, nourishing food and beverages alongside dedicated yoga and Pilates studios designed for both restorative and strength-focused movement.
The first floor houses a fully equipped fitness centre and physiotherapy suite, ideal for tailored training and recovery. The second floor, exclusive to women, features a private salon and spa, a consultation room, a tranquil private lounge, and sauna cabins enhanced with halotherapy and chromotherapy. The third floor is dedicated to men, with its own salon, spa, steam and sauna rooms, changing area, and a couple's suite with Jacuzzi. At the very top, guests can unwind under open skies in the rooftop pool, enabling a holistic wellness experience that blends physical renewal with serene indulgence.
At the heart of NILA is a strong skincare offering the latest globally renowned HydraFacial with AI, a non-invasive, multi-step treatment that delivers instant hydration, deep cleansing, and skin renewal - with zero downtime.
In addition, NILA features exclusive treatments from Biologique Recherche, a French luxury skincare brand known for its clinical, high-performance formulas. Using raw active ingredients and cold-processing techniques to retain molecular potency, these facials are tailored to address fine lines, dullness, pigmentation, dehydration, and more. Each body ritual at NILA begins with a symbolic Himalayan salt foot cleanse, honouring the guest and helping them transition into a state of rest and renewal.
Drawing inspiration from the moon - 'Nila' in ancient Indian vernacular, the spa menu is rooted in Hyderabad's legacy of attar and curated botanical remedies from Indian wellness luxury brand Paro by Good Earth with signature experiences themed around stillness, healing and blessing.
Speaking about the launch, Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, General Manager of The Leela Hyderabad, said,“This is not just a spa. NILA is an urban retreat where wellness is elevated to a lifestyle. We've created a space that doesn't just look beautiful - it performs. It delivers results, comfort, and a rare kind of calm, all under one roof.”
With its scale, exclusivity, and attention to detail, NILA sets a new benchmark for wellness in a luxury hotel setting.
About Pioneer Holiday Resorts Limited
A very young Indian hospitality firm, Pioneer Holiday Resorts Limited primarily develops high-end hotel projects. The company is boldly entering the high-end hospitality industry with the goal of building world-class hotels and giving guests unforgettable experiences. The Leela Hyderabad is the group's flagship property and is the benchmark for all future luxury developments in the portfolio.
About The Leela Hyderabad
The Leela Hyderabad, a 156-room luxury address sprawled across 2.5 acres, features design and experiences inspired by the regal city and Deccan history. The hotel is in the famed Banjara Hills neighbourhood. Every restaurant at the hotel has a unique tale, ranging from hyperlocal Deccan to creative Asian to Continental cuisines, all of which explore eating and ancestral experiences. Nila, the hotel's wellness centre, is accessed by a walk-through bridge and houses a spa, gym, salon, and pool.
