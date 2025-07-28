403
12Grids To Host Expert-Led Webinar On Unlocking B2B Growth Through Whatsapp
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, July 21, 2025 - 12Grids, a leading digital communication agency, proudly announces its upcoming webinar,“From Chat to Conversion: How to Maximize WhatsApp for B2B Engagement,” scheduled for 31st July, 7:00 PM onwards.
With business conversations and customer engagement shifting rapidly to digital platforms, WhatsApp stands at the forefront as a critical channel for B2B communication. This exclusive webinar aims to equip businesses, marketers, and sales teams with actionable strategies to harness WhatsApp's full potential-moving beyond conventional chat and leveraging its capabilities to drive real business conversions.
What to Expect
Participants will:
Discover proven tactics to nurture leads and move prospects through the sales funnel using WhatsApp.
Learn best practices for integrating WhatsApp into broader B2B marketing and engagement plans.
Explore automation and personalization tools that can help your business scale conversations efficiently.
Hear directly from industry experts on real-world use cases, compliance tips, and what's next for WhatsApp in B2B.
Speaking about the upcoming event, Mr. Ravindra Warang, Director at 12Grids, said:
"In today's hyper-connected business landscape, WhatsApp has evolved from a simple messaging app to a dynamic tool for enterprise growth. Our goal with this webinar is to help businesses transform routine chat interactions into meaningful, conversion-driven engagements. We believe the right strategies can unlock new avenues for lead generation, customer trust, and long-term partnerships."
Who Should Attend
B2B marketers and business owners
Sales professionals and customer success managers
Digital transformation leaders
Anyone interested in enhancing customer engagement strategies
Event Details
Title: From Chat to Conversion: How to Maximize WhatsApp for B2B Engagement
Date: 31st July 2025
Time: 7:00 PM onwards
Panellist: Aakriti Pateria, Preeti Adhikari & Nilay Shah
Host: Ravindra Warang
Register:
About 12Grids
12Grids is a trailblazing digital agency specializing in growth-driven communication strategies, digital transformation, and custom technology solutions for businesses across various sectors. With a commitment to empowering brands through innovative tools and insights, 12Grids continues to set new benchmarks in digital engagement.
