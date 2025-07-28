403
Alzato Overseas Education Was Honored As Central India's No. 1 Overseas Education Consultancy
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Honored in Australia for excellence in student counseling and visa success, Alzato emerges as the top overseas consultancy in Central India.
August 2023, India– Alzato Overseas Education is proud to share that we have received the“Best Overseas Consultancy Award – Central India's No.1 Overseas Award”. The award was presented by international cricketer & former Australian captain Ricky Ponting.
This prestigious recognition showcases Alzato Overseas Education's commitment to providing personalized guidance and support to students. Moreover, it reflects our dedication to excellence and our mission to make foreign education accessible in various countries, like Italy, Canada, France UK, Ireland, Dubai, the USA, Australia, and New Zealand for students in India.
This award was given at an event held in India to celebrate global excellence in overseas education services. The event was graced by principal dignitaries, & international education leaders,
A Remarkable Moment of Recognition
“This award is not only a milestone-it's a reflection of the tireless efforts our team works day in and day out,” said Apoorv Kohli, Founder & Managing Director of Alzato Overseas Education.“We're thrilled to have helped thousands of students in turning their dreams into a reality, and the appreciation by Mr. Ricky Ponting is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team.
The event, witnessed by international education leaders and allies, recognized Alzato Overseas Education's high rate of student satisfaction and its leadership role in the education sector of Central India.
About Alzato Overseas Education
Alzato Overseas Education is a trusted overseas education consultancy that assists students in turning their dream of studying overseas into reality. With a success rate of thousands of students and 8+ years of experience in the industry, Alzato Overseas Education has its office across India in cities like Indore, Anand, Bhopal, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Nashik, Pune & Mumbai. Alzato provides professional expertise and complete study abroad solutions.
Final Thoughts
As Alzato Overseas Education marks this milestone of being named Central India's top Overseas Education Consultancy, the company stays true to its vision & commitment: to give every ambitious student worldwide opportunities, leading them with the right counselling, quality of education towards a better future in other countries. This recognition boosts Alzato's drive to grow its influence, bring in new ideas for its services, and mold the paths of future global citizens-one student at a time.
For information related to Alzato Overseas Education, visit
