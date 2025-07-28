Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ceasefire Crucial For Aid Delivery To Gaza - World Food Programme

2025-07-28 07:06:52
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) stressed that a ceasefire is the only way to deliver humanitarian aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip, including essential food supplies, in a consistent, regular, and safe manner.
The program explained in a statement today that it "has enough food in the area, or on its way, to feed the entire population of Gaza for approximately three months," adding that its teams "delivered 350 trucks loaded with food aid to Gaza last week."
WFP explained that this occurred "under extremely difficult conditions, exposing civilians and aid workers to grave danger," stressing that this number of trucks "represents just over half of the convoys the World Food Programme requested permission to send."
It continued, "More than 62,000 tons of food aid are needed monthly to meet the needs of Palestinians in Gaza," stressing that food aid is the only way to secure food for most of the Strip's population.
The WFP indicated in its statement that a third of the population in the Strip has been without food for days, explaining that approximately 470,000 Palestinians are suffering from famine-like conditions, 90,000 women and children are in need of urgent nutritional treatment, and that people in the Strip are dying due to the lack of humanitarian aid. (

