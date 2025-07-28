403
N. Korea Says It Has 'No Interest' In Dialogue With S. Korea
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) North Korea has confirmed it will not participate in any talks with South Korea, stating it has no interest in dialogue or any proposals from Seoul.
This announcement came from Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in a statement carried by state media. She dismissed overtures from South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung, who had expressed a desire to improve strained ties.
Kim Yo Jong stated that "no matter what policy is adopted and whatever proposal is made in Seoul, we have no interest in it and there is neither a reason to meet nor an issue to be discussed with" South Korea.
She also accused the Lee Jae Myung administration of continuing a "hostile approach" and blindly adhering to the South Korea-US alliance, despite Seoul's calls for engagement. Kim Yo Jong asserted that the current South Korean government is "no different from his predecessor."
Kim Yo Jong specifically dismissed recent moves by Seoul, such as the suspension of anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts and the halt of leaflet scattering, as "not worthy of appreciation." She called them actions that "should not have been done in the first place."
She also commented on proposals in South Korea to normalize its unification ministry, suggesting it should be dissolved because the two Koreas are separate countries, and accused Seoul of being "possessed" by the idea of "unification by absorption."
This marks North Korea's first official statement regarding the Lee Jae Myung administration since it took office last month, and it reinforces Pyongyang's consistent refusal of inter-Korean dialogue in recent years.
