Pakistani Deputy PM, Iranian FM Discuss Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar discussed in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday, the grave humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, which continues to affect millions of Palestinians.
According to Pakistan's news agency, the Deputy Prime Minister affirmed his country's unwavering support for the Palestinian people and called for immediate and unhindered humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip.
