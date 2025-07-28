Georgia's Tbilisi Big Band Amazes Gabala Festivalgoers With Dynamic Performance (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As part of the 14th Gabala International Music Festival, the renowned Georgian ensemble Tbilisi Big Band hit all the right notes with a vibrant performance on July 27 at the open-air stage of the Qafqaz Resort Hotel, Trend reports.

The group's performance, a vibrant tapestry woven with the threads of jazz and rhythm, resonated deeply, igniting a storm of enthusiasm and applause from the captivated audience. This signified the band's third dance upon the festival's vibrant stage.

Formed in 1997, Tbilisi Big Band comprises professional musicians and is considered one of Georgia's leading musical collectives. Known for its dedication to Georgian jazz traditions, the group has achieved notable success both nationally and internationally. Their repertoire includes hundreds of vocal and instrumental works by Georgian and international composers.

In 2006, the band won the Grand Prix at the Monte-Carlo International Jazz Festival and has collaborated with globally acclaimed musicians such as George Schuller, Bob Mintzer, Randy Ayers, Igor Butman, and Cleo Laine.

The festival continues on July 28 with a chamber music evening and a concert by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli.