Georgia's Tbilisi Big Band Amazes Gabala Festivalgoers With Dynamic Performance (PHOTO)
The group's performance, a vibrant tapestry woven with the threads of jazz and rhythm, resonated deeply, igniting a storm of enthusiasm and applause from the captivated audience. This signified the band's third dance upon the festival's vibrant stage.
Formed in 1997, Tbilisi Big Band comprises professional musicians and is considered one of Georgia's leading musical collectives. Known for its dedication to Georgian jazz traditions, the group has achieved notable success both nationally and internationally. Their repertoire includes hundreds of vocal and instrumental works by Georgian and international composers.
In 2006, the band won the Grand Prix at the Monte-Carlo International Jazz Festival and has collaborated with globally acclaimed musicians such as George Schuller, Bob Mintzer, Randy Ayers, Igor Butman, and Cleo Laine.
The festival continues on July 28 with a chamber music evening and a concert by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment