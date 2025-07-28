C3 Metals Reports Strong Copper In Soil Geochemistry At Bellas Gate Project, Jamaica

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) -(TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of a closely spaced soil sampling program completed over a volcanic redbed copper prospect within the northwest portion of the Bellas Gate Project, Jamaica.

The Bellas Gate Project comprises three separate Special Exclusive Prospecting Licenses and totals 13,020 hectares (Figure 1). On February 11, 2025, the Company announced it had entered into an earn-in agreement with Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation ("Freeport"), a wholly-owned affiliate of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) whereby Freeport can earn up to 75% in the project by funding up to US$75 million in exploration and project related expenditures (see press release dated February 11, 2025).

Nine widely spaced soil lines covering a 3km strike across a volcanic redbed copper prospect were run with samples collected at approximately 5-metre intervals along each line (Figure 2). Results include:



A 120m wide zone that averaged 0.12% copper in soils.

A 90m wide zone that averaged 0.13% copper in soils.

A 50m wide zone that averaged 0.16% copper in soils.

A 205m wide zone that averaged 452ppm copper in soils.

In total, the results have defined an east-west trending copper in soil anomaly 2.7km long by up to 200m wide with a minimum threshold of 400ppm copper. For reference, copper in soils at or above 300ppm is considered anomalous and of high interest for follow up exploration.

Dan Symons, President and CEO, stated, "The results of the soil geochemical data collection program in the northwest project area are highly encouraging. The redbed copper prospect is a target that warrants further exploration. We believe we can drill test the redbed target quickly and cost effectively, as drill holes would be relatively shallow to approximately 150m depth. These types of deposits account for the second most copper production globally after porphyry deposits. We plan to drill test this redbed copper target, along with other porphyry targets, during the second half of 2025."







Figure 1: Map showing the Bellas Gate Project and the location of the strong copper in soil results at the redbed copper-silver prospect in the northwest project area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Bellas Gate Project is host to various copper-gold and silver mineralization styles including porphyry, low to intermediate sulphidation epithermal and volcanic redbed systems. The Company is further advancing a volcanic redbed target in the northwest project area, where localized zones of volcanic redbed-style copper-silver mineralization were confirmed in initial mapping and sampling (see press release dated November 29, 2022).

Outcrop is scarce in the target area, limited to undulating creeks and locally along ridgelines. To better define the volcanic redbed mineralization, close spaced (5-metre) soil sampling was undertaken and completed along specified lines intended to cross perpendicular across the redbed target. Soil lines were designed to bisect the known copper trend with the goal of defining boundaries to the copper mineralization and confirm potential drill targets. A total of 535 soil samples were collected from nine soil lines with sample sites generally at 5m spacings along most lines. Soil sampling has defined a 2,700m anomalous copper zone that trends east-west and varies in width from 20 to 205 metres (Figure 2). The anomaly remains open to the northwest and east. Soil lines 2, 3 and 8 returned very high copper in soils over broad intervals, including:



Soil Line-02. Copper content of soils ranges from 406ppm to 4,220 ppm copper over a 50m interval, with an average 1,599ppm copper .

Soil Line-03. Copper content of soils ranges from 428ppm to 4,130 ppm copper over a 120m interval, with an average 1,217ppm copper . Soil Line-08. Copper content of soils ranges from 165ppm to 5,990 ppm copper over a 90m interval, with an average 1,344ppm copper .







Figure 2: Geology map showing copper in soil (circles) and rock chip (triangles) geochemistry. Map shows the nine soil lines recently completed. Proposed drill holes shown on lines 02, 03 and 08.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Next Steps

The tight spaced soil sampling campaign at the redbed target was highly successful, demonstrating strong copper in soils over an extensive east-west trending zone that remains open in both directions. Soil geochemical data indicates there are at least two favorable horizons that are hosting the copper mineralization, interpreted as amygdaloidal basalt units. The stratigraphy in this area dips shallowly to the northwest. Therefore, the redbed hosted copper mineralization can be easily tested with shallow drill holes.

An initial 750m diamond drilling program in 5 holes has been designed to drill test the compelling copper targets along soil Lines 02, 03 and 08. This area is fully permitted for drilling. The Company intends to drill the first ever holes in this redbed prospect during the second half of 2025.

For additional information, contact:

Dan Symons

President and CEO

+1 416 716 6466

...

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company holds approximately 31,000 hectares located in the prolific high-grade Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). At Jasperoide, the Company has identified over 15 skarn prospects and an outcropping porphyry system over two parallel 28km belts. The Company has published a maiden resource estimate on the first of these skarn targets, which contained Measured & Indicated Resources of 52Mt at 0.5% copper and 0.2 g/t gold[] The Company is also actively exploring in Jamaica where it has identified 16 porphyry, 40 epithermal and multiple volcanic redbed copper prospects over a 30km strike extent. The Company holds a 100% interest in 17,855 hectares of exploration licenses, of which Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation, a wholly-owned affiliate of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), has the option on 13,020 hectares to earn up to a 75% interest by funding up to US$75 million of exploration and project related expenditures. The Company also holds a 50% interest in 9,870 hectares in a joint venture with Geophsyx Jamaica Ltd, the largest mineral tenure holder in the country. Barrick Gold Corp. announced on May 1, 2024 that it had entered into an earn-in agreement with Geophysx Jamaica Ltd. on approximately 400,000 hectares of exploration licenses, several of which surround C3 Metals' mineral concessions. Mining is currently the second largest industry in Jamaica, and historical mining dates back to the colonial eras of the 1500s (Spanish) and 1800s (British).

Related Link:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

QP Statement

Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.

Technical Program

C3 Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC protocol for handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Chain-of-custody protocols are designed to ensure security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory.

Soil samples were collected along nine planned sampling lines at 5m- spaced sample stations along each line. Sampling lines are perpendicular to anomalous geological features identified in fact mapping and historical data. Soil pits were dug carefully with a digger and trowel to the depth of approximately 2 to 3 feet to target the C horizon and to collect approximately 2kg of soil material. A field duplicate was collected from the same pit and same soil horizon. Samples were sun-dried and sieved at C3 Metals' operations base in Bellas Gate, St Catherine, Jamaica by Company personnel. Approximately 160g of sieved soil sample of minus 80 mesh (180um) fraction was prepared. The pulp duplicate was collected by random scooping of the minus 80 mesh (180um) material.

Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by DHL air freight service to ALS Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada where a size test was performed to 100% passing 80 mesh (180um) on 4% of samples in a batch. Additional preparation with oven dry and 80 mesh sieving was done on less than 100% size test passing batch. The prepared samples were sent to the ALS assay laboratories in Vancouver, Canada for copper, gold and silver assays, and multi-element ICP. ALS is an accredited laboratory which is independent of the Company. Gold assays were by fire assay fusion with AAS finish on a 30g sample and the overlimit gold assay was completed by fire assay and gravimetric finish on 30g sample. Copper and silver were assayed by ICP-MS following a 4-acid digestion on the ME-MS61 package for a suite of 48 elements and the over limit copper by 4-Acid digestion and assayed by ICP-AES on each sample with copper greater than 10,000ppm (1%). Copper and gold standards as well as blanks and duplicates (field duplicate and pulp split) were inserted into the sampling sequence for quality control. On average, 6.3% of the submitted samples are quality control samples. No data quality problems were indicated by the QA/QC program.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the exploration operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

1 Based on the assumptions and parameters outlined in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled Jasperoide Copper-Gold Project Cusco Region, Peru dated July 5, 2023.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: C3 Metals Inc.