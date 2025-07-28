Theralase(R) Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Theralase® Technologies Inc.("" or the ""), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company pioneering light, radiation, sound and drug-activated therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, bacteria and viruses is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement offering ("") of units ("").

On closing, the Corporation issued an aggregate of 3,363,134 Units at a price of $CAN 0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $CAN 672,627.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (" Common Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (" Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $CAN 0.30 per share for a period of 5 years following the date of issuance.

The Company plans to use the proceeds of the financing to further the Phase II Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (" NMIBC ") clinical study currently underway, development of Rutherrin®, working capital and general corporate purposes.

All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, which expires on November 29th, 2025.

The Offering is subject to receipt of final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Related Party Transactions

An aggregate of 130,000 Units, representing gross proceeds of $26,000 were issued to certain insiders of the Corporation. Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 ") and TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9, such insider subscriptions are a "related party transaction." The Corporation is exempt from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 in connection with the insider subscriptions in reliance on section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, as no securities of the Corporation are listed or quoted for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange, the NASDAQ stock market or any other stock exchange outside of Canada or the United States. Additionally, the Corporation is exempt from obtaining minority shareholder approval in connection with the insider subscriptions in reliance on section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the aggregate value of the insider subscriptions does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Corporation. Due to the limited time between the launch and the close of the Offering, there will be less than 21 days between the date the Corporation files its material change report in respect of the Offering and the completion date of the Offering.

About Theralase® Technologies Inc.:

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light, radiation, sound and drug-activated small molecule compounds and their associated formulations, with a primary objective of efficacy and a secondary objective of safety in the destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses, with minimal impact on surrounding healthy tissue.

Additional information is available at and .

For investor information on the Company, please feel to reach out Investor Inquiries - Theralase Technologies .

