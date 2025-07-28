Surge Reports Significant Amounts Of Critical Minerals Rubidium And Cesium Contained Within Its Nevada North Lithium Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5) (the "" or "") is pleased to report significant rubidium (Rb) and cesium (Cs) mineralization has been identified within the defined lithium resource at its Nevada North Lithium Project (NNLP). Initial assay results from a limited sample set of eight (8) previously drilled holes have confirmed consistent grades for these two critical minerals, which could represent a substantial US domestic resource.

Highlights



Assays from the 8-hole 2024 drill program confirm the presence of significant rubidium (Rb) and cesium (Cs) mineralization directly associated with high-grade lithium zones.

Assay results show consistent rubidium grades ranging from 200 ppm to 630 ppm Rb, with an average grade of 303 ppm Rb.

Cesium grades range from 100 ppm to 300 ppm Cs, with an average grade of 124 ppm Cs.

Mineralization shows a strong positive correlation with previously reported lithium grades. An additional 20 drill holes from the 2022 and 2023 program are being re-assayed for Rb and Cs, with results pending.

Surge undertook this analysis to better understand the mineralogy and geochemistry of the defined lithium resource. The Company reviewed samples from its 2024 drill program for which assays produced Rb and Cs concentration data. In zones correlated with Li mineralization, the eight holes have demonstrated consistent values, with rubidium averaging 303 ppm and cesium averaging 124 ppm. These results confirm a strong correlation between rubidium, cesium, and lithium mineralization, suggesting that these critical minerals are present throughout the main mineralized horizons of the deposit.

The Company now plans to re-submit pulp samples from the 2022 and 2023 drill programs to be assayed using the same techniques. Once these results are received, Surge will evaluate the potential for a formal resource calculation for these secondary metals.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented, "The confirmation of significant rubidium and cesium mineralization is an exciting development that adds a new dimension to our Nevada North Lithium Project. While lithium remains our primary focus, the potential for valuable by-products like rubidium and cesium could have a meaningful impact on the project's future economics. As the Preliminary Economic Assessment outlined a Life of Mine plan for processing over 200 million tonnes of material, the presence of these elements could represent a significant US domestic supply of these critical minerals."

About Rubidium and Cesium

Rubidium and Cesium are considered critical high-value minerals with applications in specialized electronics, telecommunications, and medical technologies. They are typically produced as by-products from a small number of lithium and pollucite mines globally.

Qualified Person

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

Surge Battery Metals, a Canadian-based mineral exploration company, is at the forefront of securing the supply of domestic lithium through its active engagement in the Nevada North Lithium Project. The project focuses on exploring clean, high-grade lithium energy metals in Nevada, USA, a crucial element for powering the electric vehicles of tomorrow. With a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and the OTCQX Market in the US, Surge Battery Metals Inc. is strategically positioned as a key player in advancing lithium exploration, contributing significantly to the sustainable future of the electric vehicle industry.

