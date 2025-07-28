Golden Cross Announces U.S. Listing On OTCQB

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2025) - Golden Cross Resources Inc. (TSXV: AUX) (OTCQB: ZCRMF) (FSE: ZML0) ("Golden Cross" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB marketplace under the symbol "ZCRMF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol

The Company expects that the listing on the OTCQB will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for US investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach.

"The listing on OTCQB helps introduce Golden Cross to a larger audience and improve liquidity in the stock, which is an important factor in the Company's development," said Matthew Roma, CEO. "The US market is indispensable for accessing larger pools of capital, and the US listing gives millions of US investors easier access to transact Golden Cross shares."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on .

About Golden Cross Resources

Golden Cross Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the advancement of its 100% owned "Reedy Creek" high-grade gold project in Victoria, Australia, which is comprised of two tenements of land located approximately 10 km northeast of and contiguous to Southern Cross Gold's Sunday Creek gold discovery.

For Further Information Contact:

Matt Roma, Director & CEO

778-726-3356

...

Additional information about Golden Cross can be found on its website: and at .

