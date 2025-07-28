Leading Pediatric Dentistry Practice In Georgetown, Massachusetts Launches New Website

GEORGETOWN, Mass., July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Marsh Pediatric Dentistry is thrilled to announce the launch of their new website at . The new site is live and full of information about the top-notch dental services the practice provides for children and teens in Georgetown, Massachusetts and the surrounding area.

The practice provides a wide range of dental services to children ranging from infants to young adults, including those with special health care needs. The doctors and dental team strive to create a relaxing environment where children feel comfortable and develop a positive experience with dental care.

The reception room boasts a Lego wall and toys for all ages. Digital entertainment is available in the waiting room and during dental cleanings and treatments. Private and semi-private rooms help accommodate all family sizes and preferences, along with various items for comfort during treatment. Children are motivated to practice good oral hygiene habits through stickers, prizes, and a "No Cavity Club" wall.

Dr. Marina Mooradian is board-certified by the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. She earned her BA from Colby College and her DMD from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. Dr. Mooradian won three undergraduate awards at graduation: the Certificate of Merit American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Predoctoral Student Award, the Alpha Omega Fraternity Excellence in Academic Achievement Award, and the Eleanor J. Bushee Senior Student Award for Academic Excellence and Outstanding Leadership. Dr Mooradian then went on and obtained her Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies (C.A.G.S) in Pediatric Dentistry from Boston University. Dr. Mooradian is also BLS (Basic Life Support) and PALS (Pediatric Advanced Life Support) certified.

"At Great Marsh Pediatric Dentistry, we like to take time with our patients and treat each family and child as an individual," says Dr. Mooradian. "Every child is unique and has a different background and history of dental experiences. We strive to work with our patients to gain their trust, build confidence, and treat each child with individualized care. Our compassionate care focuses on prevention in order to grow the skills for a lifetime of good oral health!"

Great Marsh Pediatric Dentistry provides the following services:



Preventive & Diagnostic Dentistry

Restorative Dentistry: white resin fillings and SDF & minimally invasive procedures

Cosmetic Dentistry: at-home whitening, micro-abrasion, cosmetic bonding

Orthodontics: space maintenance & habit appliances

Emergency Dentistry: treatment of dental trauma, including displaced or fractured teeth

Sedation Dentistry: nitrous oxide, hospital sedation

Technology: digital radiographs, intraoral cameras Special Needs Dentistry

About Great Marsh Pediatric Dentistry

Great Marsh Pediatric Dentistry is a comprehensive dental practice serving infants through young adults, including patients with special needs. The practice is located at 65 Central Street, Unit 101, Georgetown, MA 01833 and can be reached by calling 978-234-4300 or visiting .

SOURCE Great Marsh Pediatric Dentistry

