Compugen To Present A Pooled Analysis Of COM701 Phase 1 Trials In Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer At ESMO 2025

HOLON, Israel, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN ) (TASE: CGEN) a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in predictive computational drug target discovery powered by AI/ML, today announced that it will present a pooled analysis of data from three Phase 1 trials evaluating COM701 as monotherapy and combination therapy in heavily pretreated platinum resistant ovarian cancer patients at ESMO 2025, being held on October 17-21, 2025, in Berlin, Germany.

Poster details:

Title: COM701 in Ovarian Cancer: A Pooled Analysis of 3 Phase 1 Clinical Trials

Speaker: Dr. Oladapo Yeku, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, U.S.

Poster presentation number : 1196P

Date of poster presentation : Saturday, October 18; 12:00-12:45 CEST

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive AI/ML powered computational discovery platform (UnigenTM) to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has two proprietary product candidates in Phase 1 development: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Rilvegostomig, a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody where the TIGIT component is derived from Compugen's clinical stage anti-TIGIT antibody, COM902, is in Phase 3 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multispecific antibodies. GS-0321 (previously COM503), a potential first-in-class, high affinity anti-IL-18 binding protein antibody, which is in Phase 1 development is licensed to Gilead. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of research programs aiming to address various mechanisms to activate the immune system against cancer. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Company contact:

Yvonne Naughton, Ph.D.

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

