SOLAR 2025 Final Program Announced: Connect, Learn, And Lead In Renewable Energy



The latest updates on renewable energy policy changes

Breakthrough solar and energy storage technologies

Solutions for equitable energy transitions and climate justice

Strategies for integrating more renewable energy into the grid Opportunities for expanding access through policy, workforce, and education initiatives

Conference content will be presented via technical sessions, plenary panels, forums, posters, workshops, tours, networking opportunities, and more. Don't miss the renewable energy career fair and hands-on workshops built to equip attendees for the rapidly evolving renewable energy industry.

Conference highlights:



Monday, August 4 - Opening Plenary Reception: Integrated Energy Systems for a 100% Renewable Future featuring Carly Rixham , ASES Executive Director, Aaron Brockett , Mayor, City of Boulder, Josh Radoff , University of Colorado Boulder, Sharon Collingue , Arizona Institute for Resilience, Will Toor, Colorado Energy Office.

Tuesday, August 5 - Plenary Session: Sustainable Solutions for Low-Income Communities & Households featuring Sachu Constantine, Vote Solar Executive Director, Pete Parsons, Texas Solar Energy Society Executive Director, Tamara Stands and Looks Back Spotted Tail, Lakota Women Business, LLC Founder. Plenary Panel: Building the Future Workforce: How Education Enables Sustainability featuring Micah Gold-Markel, Solar States, Cynthia Finley , Interstate Renewable Energy Council, Kevin Doran , Renewable And Sustainable Energy Institute. Wednesday, August 6 - Systems Symposium: Symposium on Large-Scale Renewable Energy Integration into Electricity Grids featuring Richard Perez , University at Albany, Debbie Lew , Energy Systems Integration, Ben Kroposki, PhD, PE, FIEEE, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Lori Bird, World Resources Institute. In addition, we have a North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) Workshop , lead by Sean White, all about energy storage and the national electric code, which counts for NABCEP continuing education requirements in every category and will also count for prerequisites for NABCEP Certification.

