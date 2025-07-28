Truth Or Trend? Author Dissects Today's Belief Systems In New Book
Peeples critiques modern culture's fluid definitions of truth, which he states are shaped more by feelings, ideology, and consensus than objective reality. He lays out his approach as that of a curious layman committed to discovering the immutable truth that governs both temporal life and eternal destiny, emphasizing the idea that truth equals reality, and both remain unchanged regardless of belief or denial. Peeples criticizes cultural relativism and emphasizes that truth has consequences, whether acknowledged or not.
The real foundation for truth, Peeples argues, is belief in God. He introduces scripture as the ultimate authority and Jesus Christ as the embodiment of truth. Without this belief, he asserts, one's pursuit of truth is misdirected from the start. Peeples outlines his methodology as a truth-seeker, drawing from his medical background, where he compares spiritual truth to diagnostic accuracy, noting that misdiagnosing a condition can lead to disaster.
"Truth is not a concept but a person; Jesus Christ," Peeples explains. "We all have a personal responsibility to seek what is actually true virsus what we want to be true. Truth must be pursued, verified, applied, and guarded. Real truth, unchanging and eternal, is found only in God, through his word."
"Quid est Veritas?: (What is Truth?)"
By Harold Peeples
ISBN: 9798385042821 (softcover); 9798385042838 (hardcover); 9798385042845 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press , Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
A "seasoned" lifelong truth seeker, Harold Peeples writes from the perspective of an everyman who demands confidence in his faith beliefs versus submission to an unvetted allegiance to parroted denominational dogma. Although he is neither a theologian nor a philosopher accredited by academic letters, his aim, nonetheless, is to identify truth. To learn more, please visit .
