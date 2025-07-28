U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews Names Home Warranty Of America Best Home Warranty Company For 2025-2026

"We are proud to be recognized as Best Overall Home Warranty Company by U.S. News," said James Mostofi, President of Home Warranty of America. "Home Warranty of America has been a trusted leader in the home warranty industry for over 25 years, and it's rewarding to have our dedication acknowledged as we work towards becoming the nation's leading home warranty provider."

U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews team evaluated home warranty companies using a comprehensive and unbiased methodology that combined expert analysis, customer feedback, and in-depth research on key features such as cost, coverage for appliances and systems, and unique plan offerings. After reviewing the data and pinpointing the factors that matter most to homeowners, the team determined that Home Warranty of America stands out as the best overall company.

ABOUT HOME WARRANTY OF AMERICA

Home Warranty of America (HWA) is a national home warranty provider headquartered in Edison, NJ. HWA offers service contracts for the repair or replacement of major home systems and appliances due to normal wear and tear. The company services customers through a network of over 25,000 independent contractors and leverages proprietary automated dispatching and claims tracking technology. For more than 25 years, HWA has been a trusted leader in the home warranty industry. For more info, visit .

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global authority in quality rankings, empowering people to make informed decisions about key aspects of their lives. As a digital news and information company, U.S. News focuses on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, and News. The 360 Reviews team applies the U.S. News methodology to a broad set of consumer products and services. More than 40 million people visit USNews monthly for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Media Relations: [email protected]

SOURCE Home Warranty of America